How to build Ningguang in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a huge cast of characters for players to build and battle with, and they will likely have overlooked some while building others. Ningguang is a character that many players may not be building due to her overall popularity being low, but her strength is incredibly high if embellished properly.

Players should definitely give Ningguang a try if they want to use a DPS that is unique and powerful. They can learn how to build Ningguang here and some of her best artifacts and weapon choices.

Genshin Impact: How to build Ningguang

Building Ningguang in Genshin Impact is pretty straightforward, and players can easily acquire a powerful Ningguang with just a few artifacts and a strong weapon.

As a 4-star Geo Catalyst character, she focuses on dealing damage to enemies from long distance with her powerful homing Normal Attack crystals.

These crystals will fly towards enemies dealing Geo damage and Ningguang can also unleash a powerful Charged Attack to decimate her foes. Her Elemental Skill will create a Jade Screen that players can use to block enemy projectiles and buff their Geo Damage.

Ningguang's Elemental Burst is where her real damage potential comes from as players can hit well over 100k damage with her many Geo attacks.

Ningguang can be built in several ways, maximizing either her damage from her Elemental Burst, or her Normal Attacks.

Players who want to focus on her Elemental Burst will want to run a 2-piece Noblesse Oblige and 2-piece Archaic Petra, and those who want to use a more Normal Attack focused build will want a 2-piece Gladiator and 2-piece Archaic Petra.

These two builds will both deliver insane Geo Damage, though players are advised to have at least Constellation 1 if they intend on using Ningguang as the main DPS.

What weapon is best for Ningguang:

Getting a powerful weapon for Ningguang is easy, as most players who have completed the recent Golden Apple Archipelago event will already have a great one. They can use a variety of weapons for her, as most Catalysts in the game work well with Ningguang, but here are some of the best:

Solar Pearl Dodoco Tales Widsith Blackcliff Agate Mappa Mare

Players should definitely try to grab a Widsith or Solar Pearl if they are unable to use the Dodoco Tales as those are Ningguang's best alternate weapons. However, she will deal tons of Geo damage regardless of her weapon as she possesses very high damage modifiers.

Genshin Impact has many overlooked characters and Ningguang is definitely one of them. Players who have several constellations on their Ningguang should give her a try as her insane damage output will surprise them.

