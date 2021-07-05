Genshin Impact to portray Lumine as protagonist starting with the next anniversary update, suggests leak

Genshin Impact players may have noticed that one of the Travelers has been getting less spotlight in promotional art and videos, and one leak has suggested that this will be changing soon.

Players who chose Lumine as their Traveler may be disappointed that she has not appeared very often in official art or media. It seems Genshin Impact will be changing this portrayal in the future, if a new leak is to be believed.

Genshin Impact leaks: Lumine to be portrayed as the protagonist more often

Starting with the 2021 anniversary, expect more media to portray Lumine as the protagonist



There was an imbalance during year one, which mostly featured Aether as the hero and Lumine as the villain

That will change#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/22DV89ZR2x — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 2, 2021

According to a leak from Genshin Report, there has been an imbalance in the portrayal of the Travelers in official media. Players may have noticed this, as most trailers and official cutscenes seem to be showing the male Traveler Aether as the protagonist of the story.

If this leak is true, then players will be seeing more Lumine after Genshin Impact's anniversary as she will be portrayed as the hero of the story. Meanwhile, Aether will take the role of the villain.

Trailers and other story videos in Genshin Impact have usually focused on Aether trying to save Lumine or Lumine being shown commanding an army of evil. However, after the anniversary, it seems that these roles will be swapped more often.

Genshin Report does clarify that this doesn't mean the roles will be permanently swapped. However, there will be a larger balance between the characters. Players can possibly expect Lumine to pop up in more trailers as the main point of view character. This would provide a very different outlook on Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Official art with Lumine

An unofficial shot of Lumine as the protagonist



I don’t know the artist, so please tell me if it’s not MiHoYo official pic.twitter.com/XfYM3fKWSA — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 3, 2021

While there isn't much official art with Lumine as the protagonist currently, there have been some posts over the last year that players can get a look at.

One post shows Lumine in the classic pose with Stormterror bearing down on the heroes. Players have likely seen this image as it was one of the original trailer pictures for Genshin Impact. This time, it features Lumine.

Travelers, are you ready to embark on your next journey?



Thanks to 間久ざむち for the fantastic artwork!#genshinimpact #NewJourney pic.twitter.com/j63p9j67q8 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) May 14, 2020

The image also invokes the spirit of adventure as Lumine sets off for a journey with Amber and Jean. These are good examples of what the game could look like once Lumine takes over the protagonist role more often following the anniversary.

This will definitely be good news for players who enjoy Lumine's design or chose her as their Traveler. Players can expect to see these changes take effect later this year.

Genshin Impact has a ton of trailers and art that depicts the Travelers on their journey. Players who like the character will love to see Lumine take on a more active role in official art.

