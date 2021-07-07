Genshin Impact 2.0 special program to be live-streamed on Twitch 4 hours before the YouTube release

Genshin Impact players won't have to wait much longer for the newest special program, as Genshin Impact will be broadcasting its 2.0 livestream special on Twitch in just a few days.

Players will definitely want to tune in, as they will be able to see tons of great info about the future of the game, including an official look at Inazuma. Players can tune into this special program at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th. Players definitely won't want to miss this huge event on Twitch.

Genshin Impact 2.0 special program: Livestreaming on Twitch

Dear Travelers,



The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th >>> https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6



The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbfGCp#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OKPIAhRlXm — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 6, 2021

The official Genshin Impact Preview will be premiering on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel, and players can tune in at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th. Players will be getting their first looks at the brand new region, along with some sneak peeks of upcoming characters and banners.

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

Players will likely get more information about these upcoming banners, along with the official release date of Inazuma. Inazuma has been a long time coming, and Genshin Impact players have been waiting for the release of this region ever since the game launched, making this a massive moment for the playerbase. Genshin Impact players will not want to miss this livestream when it goes up at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th.

Livestream released on Youtube:

If players miss the livestream while it is being broadcast on Twitch, they can tune in after 4 hours have passed to see the official release on the Genshin Impact Youtube channel. This upload will likely come with subtitles and will allow players to more thoroughly dissect the content shown. Players will likely want to revisit the recording after the broadcast just to catch another glimpse of Inazuma.

// genshin leaks



- court of momiji

- court of pansy

- ayaka and yoimiya

- sayu rolling

- inazuma environment

- seeds and serenitea pot gardening pic.twitter.com/6NTLA2K2Ec — ayaka farming 🌱 (@soobdt) July 4, 2021

Players will be seeing a ton of content for the first time, including many of the systems being introduced in Inazuma, so rewatching the livestream will definitely help players prepare for the new region. The Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream will be one of the biggest reveals in the game's history, and players will want to revisit it plenty of times.

Genshin Impact is gearing up for its biggest release ever, and this 2.0 livestream on Twitch will be a huge event. Players won't want to miss it when it goes live at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th.

