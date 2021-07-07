Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream: Free Beidou character event and Yoimiya's release date announcement expected

Genshin Impact players won't have to wait much longer for the official 2.0 livestream to begin, as it starts at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th.

Players will be able to get their first look at Inazuma, the land of Electro, on top of plenty of new lore, areas, and challenges to face. Players will also be able to take part in a new event in which they can receive a free Beidou, along with the expected release date for Yoimiya, a new Inazuma 5-star character.

Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream: New event for a free Beidou

In this event (officially named "Thunder Crash") there are two types of currencies: Storm Sleet (challenges 1-3) and Crackling Crystal (challenge 4).https://t.co/HFL0TsHUWchttps://t.co/0ZnrtWzSMS



You can use 1000 Storm Sleet AND 1000 Crackling Crystal to redeem a free Beidou. https://t.co/J7W0U0rEzn pic.twitter.com/BlYYeqjitf — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 17, 2021

An upcoming Genshin Impact event will feature the Electro Element heavily, and players can even spend currency collected from this event to gain their very own Beidou. Players will definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to grab a free Beidou, as the powerful 4-star character should not be overlooked.

To an extent, yes.



As the ONLY character that can self-apply electro, Beidou can be very useful in the Thunder Crash event. https://t.co/ov5dwZl0co — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 17, 2021

Players will need to collect 1000 Storm Sleet and 1000 Crackling Crystals to redeem their free Beidou, so they will need to give this event a few attempts to collect their prize. This event will take place as the players' journey to Inazuma draws near, which makes sense, as its Electro-focused theme fits with Inazuma's focus on the electric element. Players will definitely want to get used to the mechanics of managing Electro, as they will be integral in the new region.

Yoimiya release date announcement expected:

Yoimiya has quickly become a popular character in the Genshin Impact community, and players will definitely want to wish for this upcoming 5-star Pyro archer. She is an Inazuman native who is also the master of Naganohara Fireworks, and she aids players with some flashy abilities and powerful damage.

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

As players currently know, banners cycle on about a three week rotation, meaning that if Ayaka's banner is first, speculation would place Yoimiya's banner around August 10th. Players will most likely find a concrete date for this banner during the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream, but a decent estimate is always useful. Players won't have to wait too long to wish on Yoimiya's banner, as she will be arriving second during the journey through Inazuma.

Genshin Impact's 2.0 livestream will reveal a ton of info about the future of the game and especially the upcoming banners. Players won't want to miss this huge moment for the game when it goes live on Twitch at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th.

