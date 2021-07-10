Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Voice actors of Baal, Sara, Yae and Yoimiya revealed

Genshin Impact's most recent livestream has revealed a ton of information about the newest update, Genshin Impact 2.0. The update will bring players to Inazuma, the land of Electro, and will be introducing a whole cast of new characters to Genshin Impact's roster.

Players will be able to meet and travel with several of these new characters, and one of the biggest parts of a Genshin Impact character is their voice. Players can learn about the voices of several of these upcoming Inazuman characters here.

Genshin Impact 2.0: Voice actors for Baal, Yae and more revealed

Raiden Shogun's Japanese VA has been confirmed as Miyuki Sawashiro. You might know her from SAO or Durarara



Here are all her famous roles



Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring many characters from Inazuma and introduce them to players as they travel through this new region. One of the most important characters will be the Raiden Shogun, who will play a very large role in the way the story of Inazuma will progress.

This character is voiced by acclaimed thespian Miyuki Sawashiro, a prolific actress that many players will recognize as the voice of Raiden Mei in Honkai Impact.

Yoimiya's JP voice actor has been confirmed as Ueda Kana



You might know her from her role as Rin in Fate/Stay Night



Here are some of her other famous roles!



Another important character from Inazuma is Yoimiya, who players now know will be voiced by Kana Ueda, who is most famous for voicing Rin Tohsaka in the Fate series.

Players will definitely want to give Yoimiya's Japanese dub voice a listen as she will bring a great performance to Genshin Impact. A fiery attitude and strong will makes Yoimiya a perfect character for this voice actress to portray.

Yae and Sara voice actors:

Yae Miko will be voiced by Ayane Sakura, an actress players may recognize from many anime and games, and notably as characters like Uraraka Ochaco. Yae definitely seems like an important part of the Genshin Impact 2.0 story, as her voice is also the same as Yae Sakura from Honkai Impact.

Players will need to spend more time with this character to find out her true history.

Kujou Sara will be voiced in the Japanese dub by Asami Seto, who players may know from roles like Raphtalia and other popular anime and games. They will definitely want to learn more about this new character as she seems to play a significant role in the upcoming story of Genshin Impact.

Players can definitely expect some interesting twists and turns from the storyline of Inazuma.

Genshin Impact has a history of hiring great voice actors for their characters, and it seems like Inazuma will be no different. Players have a lot to look forward to when Genshin Impact 2.0 releases later this month.

