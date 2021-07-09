"A Land Entombed" quest in Genshin Impact: All journal locations and guide to complete the puzzles

Genshin Impact players who have explored Dragonspine may have come across the "A Land Entombed" quest during their journey and may be wondering how to solve this mysterious conundrum.
This quest will take players across the frostbitten mountains and down into many of the depths of Dragonspine. They will locate hidden journals that detail the history of an expedition through the mountains and uncover the true story that was buried long ago.
Players will receive some great rewards for completing this quest along with a hidden achievement, so it is definitely worth it.
How to complete "A Land Entombed" in Genshin Impact:
A Land Entombed is a decently sized Genshin Impact quest with several puzzles to solve, and players will need to become astute explorers to locate each of the hidden Ancient Investigation Journals to complete this quest.
They can find out how to locate all of these journals here.
Also read: Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream for next update sneak peek
Step 1: How to begin the quest
Genshin Impact players can begin this quest by locating and picking up any of the Ancient Investigation Journals, but finding the one hidden in Starglow Cavern is the easiest.
Players just need to melt the ice obstructing this bookcase from view, and then inspect it to locate this hidden journal. Once it is picked up, they can begin the quest.
Step 2: Talk to Stevens at the base camp
Genshin Impact players will then be tasked with heading back to base camp to talk with Stevens, who will brief them with information about the quest.
Players will need to continue exploring through Dragonspine to locate other Journals to complete this quest.
Step 3: Locating the second Journal
The second Journal can be found in a small cave where players can solve another puzzle found in Dragonspine. Genshin Impact players won't need to solve this puzzle to find the second journal, they simply need to open up a chest that is half buried in a wall on the side of the cavern.
After opening up the chest, they will receive a second Journal for this quest.
Step 4: Locating the final Journal
Getting the final Journal can be a difficult task as players will need to solve several puzzles to unlock the door that the journal is locked behind. Genshin Impact players will need to perform tricky maneuvers with some Warming Seelies to have them light up all of their torches.
Following that, they'll have to battle against a powerful Ruin Grader. Players will receive some great rewards for completing this puzzle though, including a Precious and a Luxurious chest.
Step 5: Returning the Journals to Stevens
Once all the Journals are collected, Genshin Impact players will need to head back to base camp and present them all to Stevens. He will read through them and make a shocking discovery about the nature of the lost expedition, and then reward the player with some great gifts.
Players can get 400 Adventure Rank EXP, 50 Primogems, and 40k Mora after completing this quest.
Players can also opt to read the Journals themselves to get a better understanding of what happened to this exploration party, and learn more about the history of both Dragonspine and Mondstadt.
Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 special program to be live-streamed on Twitch 4 hours before the YouTube release
Genshin Impact is full of tough quests and puzzles to solve, and Dragonspine definitely had some great areas to explore. Players will want to complete this quest for its rewards and for the story they can discover by exploring through the chilly mountain.
Also read: Genshin Impact leaks reveal Inazuma release date and upcoming character banners