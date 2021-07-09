"A Land Entombed" quest in Genshin Impact: All journal locations and guide to complete the puzzles

Genshin Impact players who have explored Dragonspine may have come across the "A Land Entombed" quest during their journey and may be wondering how to solve this mysterious conundrum.

This quest will take players across the frostbitten mountains and down into many of the depths of Dragonspine. They will locate hidden journals that detail the history of an expedition through the mountains and uncover the true story that was buried long ago.

Players will receive some great rewards for completing this quest along with a hidden achievement, so it is definitely worth it.

How to complete "A Land Entombed" in Genshin Impact:

A Land Entombed is a decently sized Genshin Impact quest with several puzzles to solve, and players will need to become astute explorers to locate each of the hidden Ancient Investigation Journals to complete this quest.

They can find out how to locate all of these journals here.

Also read: Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream for next update sneak peek

Step 1: How to begin the quest

The first journal can be found here in Starglow Cavern (Image via holyballs)

Genshin Impact players can begin this quest by locating and picking up any of the Ancient Investigation Journals, but finding the one hidden in Starglow Cavern is the easiest.

Players just need to melt the ice obstructing this bookcase from view, and then inspect it to locate this hidden journal. Once it is picked up, they can begin the quest.

Where the book is located in Starglow Cavern (Image via holyballs)

Step 2: Talk to Stevens at the base camp

Talking to Stevens will progress this quest (Image via holyballs)

Genshin Impact players will then be tasked with heading back to base camp to talk with Stevens, who will brief them with information about the quest.

Players will need to continue exploring through Dragonspine to locate other Journals to complete this quest.

genshin impact //



the ancient investigation journal series ......................... that's WILD — pride month is over, wrath month is here (@aireliani) March 6, 2021

Step 3: Locating the second Journal

The second Journal can be located here (Image via holyballs)

The second Journal can be found in a small cave where players can solve another puzzle found in Dragonspine. Genshin Impact players won't need to solve this puzzle to find the second journal, they simply need to open up a chest that is half buried in a wall on the side of the cavern.

After opening up the chest, they will receive a second Journal for this quest.

Where players can find the second journal (Image via holyballs)

Step 4: Locating the final Journal

The final Journal to complete this quest (Image via holyballs) )

Getting the final Journal can be a difficult task as players will need to solve several puzzles to unlock the door that the journal is locked behind. Genshin Impact players will need to perform tricky maneuvers with some Warming Seelies to have them light up all of their torches.

Following that, they'll have to battle against a powerful Ruin Grader. Players will receive some great rewards for completing this puzzle though, including a Precious and a Luxurious chest.

Where this final challenge can be located (Image via holyballs)

Step 5: Returning the Journals to Stevens

Players will need to give the Journals back to Stevens (Image via Holyballs)

Once all the Journals are collected, Genshin Impact players will need to head back to base camp and present them all to Stevens. He will read through them and make a shocking discovery about the nature of the lost expedition, and then reward the player with some great gifts.

Players can get 400 Adventure Rank EXP, 50 Primogems, and 40k Mora after completing this quest.

Ancient investigation journal part I



⁃The journal explains how well the expedition is going. Ebenhard deciphered an inscription about a locked chamber hiding a weapon made of starsilver. They decided to abandon their original plans and search for the chamber. pic.twitter.com/1z0aMLfuk5 — rosaria come home (@genshinslvt) March 13, 2021

Players can also opt to read the Journals themselves to get a better understanding of what happened to this exploration party, and learn more about the history of both Dragonspine and Mondstadt.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 special program to be live-streamed on Twitch 4 hours before the YouTube release

Genshin Impact is full of tough quests and puzzles to solve, and Dragonspine definitely had some great areas to explore. Players will want to complete this quest for its rewards and for the story they can discover by exploring through the chilly mountain.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks reveal Inazuma release date and upcoming character banners

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul