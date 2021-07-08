Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream for next update sneak peek

Genshin Impact is releasing its latest livestream soon and will be showing off the 2.0 update to players around the world. Players can tune in at 8:00 a.m. (UTC-4) on July 9th to get their first look at Inazuma and plenty of other new additions coming to Genshin Impact.

Players will also likely get a look at the new upcoming banners along with footage of new characters like Ayaka and Yoimiya. Players won't want to miss this upcoming live stream as it will be the first official look at the future of Genshin Impact.

How to watch Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream before the official release on YouTube

Dear Travelers,



The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th >>> https://t.co/iSfDaE9iy6



The official YouTube channel will release the recording on July 9 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4) >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbfGCp#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OKPIAhRlXm — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 6, 2021

Genshin Impact will be hosting its first look at the 2.0 update live on Twitch, and players can watch it four hours before it is uploaded onto YouTube by tuning in at 8:00 a.m. (UTC-4) on July 9th.

Players will need to head to this link when the stream goes live, and they will be able to watch the hour-long preview of Inazuma early. This will definitely be a huge community event, and players from all around the world will want to tune into this announcement as players have been waiting for Inazuma since Genshin Impact was released.

What can players expect to see during the live stream

Players will likely get their first real look at the land of Electro, as landscapes and gameplay from Inazuma will be showcased in this upcoming preview. Players will also likely see new characters, story details, and even upcoming banners. Players have tentative release dates for Inazuma and its banners, and this live stream will likely confirm these details.

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

Players who have been waiting for characters like Ayaka and Yoimiya will likely be able to get their first official looks at their abilities and playstyles as the Genshin Impact 2.0 live stream progresses.

The story importance of these characters will also be revealed, and players will definitely want to pay close attention to the new story details of Inazuma. This live stream will bring a lot of new content to the Genshin Impact community, and players won't want to miss it.

Genshin Impact 2.0 is right around the corner and this live stream will definitely be one that players won't want to miss. Players will finally get official confirmation on many of the Inazuma leaks and get even more new information. Players can watch it at 8:00 a.m. (UTC-4) on July 9th on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel.

