Genshin Impact 2.0 update: Voice actors of Ayaka, Sayu, and Yoimiya revealed

Genshin Impact has recently completed its 2.0 update livestream, revealing tons of information about the upcoming update to the game. This update will bring players to the long awaited region of Inazuma, and introduce them to plenty of new characters like Ayaka, Yoimiya and Sayu.

One of the biggest parts of a Genshin Impact character is their voice, and players have been waiting to learn more about the voices of these brand new characters, and now they can do so with the voice actors now revealed.

Genshin Impact 2.0: Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu voice actors revealed:

Ayaka voice actresses:

Kamisato Ayaka’s Japanese voice lines will be voiced by Hayami Saori. She is a very famous voice actor and voices many iconic characters, such as Yukino, Shinobu, and Shiba Miyuki. I am sure many of you that watch anime will find her familiar!!#Ayaka #GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/OyKEsFJXSg — Kamisato Ayaka Gallery ! ❄️🎀 (@VeryBerryAyaka) July 9, 2021

Ayaka Kamisato has had her voice actress known in the community for a while now, as she was originally in the Genshin Impact beta, however official confirmation on Saori Hayami appearing as Ayaka is an exciting moment for Ayaka fans.

The actress has played several well known roles, and will don the role of Ayaka in the Japanese dub of Genshin Impact.

The English voice actor for Ayaka will be none other than Miss Erica Mendez! — Violet Everlast 😷~#KyoAniStrong~💗 (@CKamijan) July 9, 2021

On the English dub side of things, Ayaka will be voiced by Erica Mendez, another famous voice actress who has performed many popular roles including Ryuko Matoi and Gon Freecss.

Players will definitely want to give both voices a try, and see which one they prefer once Ayaka releases in Genshin Impact.

Yoimiya voice actresses:

Yoimiya's JP voice actor has been confirmed as Ueda Kana



You might know her from her role as Rin in Fate/Stay Night



Here are some of her other famous roles!



Image by @deviltakoyaki #原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma #genshin pic.twitter.com/5qyMC41Epq — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 9, 2021

Yoimiya's Japanese dub voice has been confirmed as Ueda Kana, who is a prolific voice actress who many players may know as Rin Tohsaka from the Fate series. This voice actress has performed many roles and players will definitely want to hear what she brings to Yoimiya.

Yoimiya's English Voice actress is Jenny Yokobori (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya's English voice actress is Jenny Yokobori, a voice actress that players may recognize from Akudama Drive as the voice of Pupil. They can hear her voice in Genshin Impact by swapping to the English dub and giving this 5-star Pyro bow character a try once Inazuma comes out.

Sayu voice actress:

One character who the players are very excited for is Sayu, and her English voice actress has gotten the community very hyped up. Sayu will be voiced by Lily Ki in the English dub, who is known online as LilyPichu, a very popular streamer and artist.

Players are surprised and excited by this reveal, and will definitely want to check out the English dub for Sayu.

Sayu's Japanese voice actor has been confirmed as Aya Suzaki



She's most known for voicing Mako in Kill la Kill

Here are some of her other famous roles!



Image by @deviltakoyaki#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshinimpact #Inazuma #genshin pic.twitter.com/nlJ474DTFd — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 9, 2021

In Japanese, Sayu has been voiced by Aya Suzaki, who is most famous for playing Mako in Kill la Kill. This voice actress has a prolific history and will definitely bring great depth to Sayu when she releases in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact's newest update has brought many new characters to the game, and players will want to give all of them a try when Genshin Impact 2.0 launches later this month.

