5 best Artifact set combos for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newest character Kazuha has a lot of build potential and capabilities as a powerful 5-star Anemo sword user.

He provides teams with a ton of utility and can also deal some strong damage if built for it. Players have many options when it comes to building Kazuha, as he is a versatile support and sub-dps unit that can be flexed to fit multiple roles. Players can learn about several of the best Artifact combos here to properly utilize their new 5-star Inazuman ronin, Kaedehara Kazuha.

Genshin Impact: Kazuha's best Artifact combos

Kazuha is a character that can provide a ton of different things to a Genshin Impact team. If players choose to build him with an Elemental Mastery focus, he can amplify the damage dealt by a team to a huge degree, but if players build him to maximize his crit stats, he can provide great sub-dps potential with his strong Anemo damage. Players can learn about these different builds here.

1: Full Viridescent Venerer with Elemental Mastery

Kazuha can buff all the damage that everyone in the team provides with their elements using his Elemental Mastery talent - Poetics of Fuubutsu, and with the Viridsecent Venerer set, players can shred some Elemental resistance as well from their enemies. Players can try to build Elemental Mastery on their circlet and sands, but will have to determine whether they want EM or Anemo Damage on their goblet based on their team.

2: Viridescent Venerer and Gladiator's

I was going to build Kazuha as a support but my artifacts said main dps pic.twitter.com/iKixRE5pfe — Itstheasteroid (@itstheasteroid) July 7, 2021

Genshin Impact players are also opting to build Kazuha with a crit focus, relying on 2-pc Viridescent and 2-pc Gladiator's to provide him with both Anemo damage and some extra ATK% on the side. This will let Kazuha deal large amounts of Anemo damage to enemies, allowing him to become a sub-dps or even main DPS, though players are losing out on his Elemental Mastery focused talents.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 special program to be live-streamed on Twitch 4 hours before the YouTube release

3: Noblesse and Viridescent

i have him on 2pc viridescent 2pc noblesse with the black sword as his weapon !! and these are his current stats and levels pic.twitter.com/rlaJUL0gBX — celi ✩ KAZUHA HAVER (@eviIconqueror) June 30, 2021

Some Genshin Impact players who are focusing on maximizing Kazuha's burst damage have opted to use him with the Noblesse Oblige set, which will provide him with 20% increased damage on his Elemental Burst: Kazuha Slash. This build will allow Kazuha to deal some huge damage when he uses his Elemental Burst.

4: 4-piece Noblesse Oblige

Some Genshin Impact players have opted to use Kazuha with the 4-piece Noblesse Oblige set, allowing him to provide 20% ATK% to his entire team after he uses his Elemental Burst. This set is mostly placeholders before better artifacts are acquired, but due to Kazuha's Elemental Burst, he can clear the Noblesse Oblige domain in seconds, allowing for this set to be farmed easily.

Also read: How to get a cake for the Traveler in Genshin Impact

5: 2 Piece Viridescent 2 Piece Wanderer's Troupe

I got a VERY NICE 2 pc Viridescent ready for Kazuha, i just need a 2 pc Wanderer's troupe and i'm done AAAAAAA



It's like the gods have answered my prayers and gave me the flower and feather that i needed NSICISBFWJFNAKD pic.twitter.com/66P6lxmE5n — Sybil 🌿 Vanitas brainrot arc (ia) (@defenSyb) May 27, 2021

If Genshin Impact players are unable to get enough Elemental Mastery from their Viridescent Venerer pieces, they may opt to use the 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe set, as that will provide a solid 80 Elemental Mastery. This is a good chunk of the stat, and players can definitely get some extra Elemental Damage into their Kazuha's swirl procs.

Genshin Impact players have a multitude of options when it comes to building Kazuha, and all of these suggestions are equally valid. Kazuha is a character that can function even without a complete artifact set, so players are free to experiment with this powerful 5-star Inazuman character.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks reveal Inazuma release date and upcoming character banners

Edited by Nikhil Vinod