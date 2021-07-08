How to get a cake for the Traveler in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is full of surprises for many players, and the Cake for Traveler is definitely one of the nicest ones players can get. Grabbing this cake is very easy, and the rewards that players can obtain from it are pretty good. Players should definitely get this cake if they want a special treat in their inventory along with some extra free resin.

How to get the Cake for Traveler in Genshin Impact

Look what I got for my birthday in genshin impact the cake for traveler uwu pic.twitter.com/l8AZBOSGFz — aMORe-キス (@ArtDemonCat) July 4, 2021

Genshin Impact players who log in on their birthdays can get an extra surprise from Paimon, as they will receive a special cake in their mailbox to celebrate the special day. Players can use this cake to receive one Fragile Resin, making this cake especially sweet, as Fragile Resin are rare rewards in Genshin Impact. Players should definitely head to their inventory and use their cake if they haven't, as the reward is worth getting.

I feel very special right now. 😭😳👉👈

Thank you so much Mihoyo and Genshin Impact for ze cake. I appreciate it a lot 😌 pic.twitter.com/hsEAbmeC7y — Zike (@ZadkielIke) July 5, 2021

Players will also get a birthday wish from Genshin Impact, and a congratulatory message.

Players are only able to set their birthdays once, as after they set their birthday it is unchangeable. Some players who set their birthdays to the day of the game's launch will have to wait for the game's launch to come back around to get their next cake. Players who make new accounts will be able to set their birthday to whatever day they want.

Other unique souvenirs in Genshin Impact:

Bro (Kazuha) and I (Fischl) met a new friend on Genshin hehe and she’s pretty wicked with the lyre! 💜



Bro’s other friend (Keqing) is on the rock lol pic.twitter.com/fZgTEp730j — angy ojt noises (@celestxluna) July 5, 2021

Other unique items that Genshin Impact players may be holding onto are items like the Windsong Lyre and the Xiao Lantern. These were limited time items that players could only acquire by participating in events, and players who picked them up will definitely enjoy having the special memorabilia in their inventories. Genshin Impact is full of unique items like this, and collecting them all is just another fun activity in the game.

Genshin Impact has many souvenirs that players can gather, and the Cake for Traveler is one of the rare ones that only comes around once a year. Players should definitely look forward to this gift on their birthday.

