Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: DPS Yoimiya gameplay, Gorou character models, and more

As Genshin Impact 1.7 update draws closer, new Yoimiya leaks have surfaced, showing the 5-star character touching five-digit damage numbers.

Genshin Impact usually introduces new 5-star characters with every major update. While the current version is less than a week away from introducing the new character Kazuha, leakers have revealed a new 5-star character, Yoimiya, from the Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 beta program.

Alongside showcasing the character's abilities, attacking animations, and minor details, the new leaks also reveal her gameplay.

Leaked Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 gameplay shows Yoimiya dealing over 40,000 damage per hit

Recently, renowned Genshin Impact leaker, Sukuna (SsukunaaA), revealed a Yoimiya gameplay video on Twitter. In the video, Yoimiya is seen fighting the leaked Inazuma enemy, Samurai Kairagi.

After a series of scoring hits, Yoimiya dealt a monstrous 40371 damage with a single hit during auto-attacks.

Another short Yoimiya gameplay leaked by a brave beta tester. This team comp is probably the closest to the set-up I shared about earlier on (w/o ZhongLi's shield on)



Take everything with a grain of salt. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/UFdM15IArq — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) June 25, 2021

The player used Bennett and Tartaglia/Childe to achieve this result. Childe's Riptide mark applies the 'wet' status on the enemy, making it easier for Pyro-type characters to trigger Vaporize reaction.

Thanks to Yoimiya's elemental skill, 'Teika Fire-Dance,' that converts Yoimiya's normal attacks to Pyro damage, the continuous Vaporize reaction helped Yoimiya deal 1.5X damage.

Additionally, by staying inside Bennett's elemental burst radius, Yoimiya received an ATK buff that played a significant role in the DPS showcase. Other factors helped her achieve these massive DPS stats too, but it's hard to speculate as the party composition cannot be seen on the screen.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Upcoming weapon banner release date and Kazuha's 5-star sword revealed

Gorou character models from Genshin Impact 1.7 / 2.0

Upcoming Genshin Impact character: Gorou (Image via abc64real)

Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 leaks also revealed another upcoming character named Gorou. Gorou is expected to be introduced as an NPC in the next update and a playable character in version 2.1 or later.

Early leaks described Gorou as a Geo-type character who uses a bow. A Geo-type bow user may sound ridiculous as these characters are usually favored for their melee range and Geo elemental attacks. However, this is not the first occurrence.

Before Albedo was released in Genshin Impact 1.2 update, the leaks described him as a Geo-type archer. However, the beta program revamped Albedo's kit and finally introduced him as a sword user.

It seems miHoYo is planning to introduce a brand new meta with a completely different gameplay approach in Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 or onwards. As a Geo-type archer character will be the first of its kind, it'll take some time to develop a stable kit that does not overpower or underpower Gorou.

Until then, fans can enjoy Inazuma while saving Primogems for the upcoming gacha banners.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Sayu, Yoimiya, and Ayaka banner release dates revealed.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul