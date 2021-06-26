Genshin Impact leaks: Upcoming weapon banner release date and Kazuha's 5-star sword revealed

New Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have revealed the featured weapons from the upcoming banner, including Kazuha's signature sword "Freedom Sworn."

Genshin Impact is all set to release a new 5-star character, Kazuha, next week. As usual, the publisher is expected to run a weapon banner with boosted drop rates for the featured character's signature weapon.

Although the 5-star sword's appearance and name were revealed in the version 1.6 update preview livestream, its stats and other 4-star items remained a mystery. That being said, a recent leak revealed all seven weapons, which are going to be part of the new weapon banner.

Genshin Impact accidentally reveals the upcoming weapons banner on the Chinese forum?

Allegedly, Genshin Impact unintentionally revealed the new characters and weapons set to be introduced in the Phase-II of the 1.6 update, in its Chinese forum. Although the post was later deleted, active forum members caught a glimpse of the announcement.

According to the leaked announcement, Genshin Impact will release the new weapon banner on June 29, at 6 PM (server time), which will last until July 20. The banner will be named "Epitome Invocation" and feature Kazuha's signature sword "Freedom Sworn" and the 5-star catalyst Skyward Atlas.

The new weapon banner will also include the following 4-star weapons:

Alley Hunter (Bow) The Alley Flash (Sword) Wine and Song (Catalyst) Dragon's Bane (Polearm) Favonius Greatsword (Claymore)

Weapon stats for the featured 5-star weapons

Freedom Sworn (5-star)

Base ATK: 46

Max Base ATK (Lv90): 608

Secondary stats: Elemental Mastery

Max Secondary stats (Lv90): 198 Elemental Mastery

Passive ability: The Millennial Movement increases damage by 10%. When the wielder forms an elemental reaction, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. Consuming two such Sigils of Rebellions can increase the normal, charged, and plunging attack damage of the party members by 16%. Additionally, the party members will receive a 20% ATK buff for the next 12 seconds.

Skyward Atlas (5-star)

Base ATK: 48

Max Base ATK (Lv90): 674

Secondary stats: ATK%

Max Secondary stats (Lv90): 33.1%

Passive ability: It increases the elemental damage bonus by 12%. Scoring normal attacks has a 50% chance of seeking out enemies in the vicinity and dealing 160% ATK damage.

There is no new 4-star weapon in the "Epitome Invocation" weapons banner this time. However, the 4-star sword "Alley Flash" could be an excellent pick for Kazuha. Considering it has a better drop rate than Freedom Sworn, players without a decent 4-star sword for Kazuha might want to wish on the new banner on June 29.

