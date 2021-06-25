Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Changes to Ayaka’s dash damage and Yoimiya’s elemental burst cooldown revealed

Recent Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks indicate that Ayaka's dash damage has changed, as well as some touch-ups on Yoimiya's Elemental Burst.

It should be noted that the next Genshin Impact update is either 1.7 or 2.0. Many leakers have stated that they're the same patch, but until it's officially confirmed, this article will refer to the leaks as both 1.7 and 2.0.

They're the same for all intents and purposes, with some leakers preferring to call it one name over the other.

That aside, there's an overall buff to Ayaka's dash and a shift for Yoimiya's Elemental Burst. The latter also has her Elemental Skill altered with the cooldown being reduced, making it an overall buff for her as well.

As usual, the final version of Genshin Impact can always change things further. Still, it's useful to keep tabs on the recent leaks as detailed below.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Ayaka dash change and Yoimiya's Elemental Burst cooldown revealed

Ayaka's dash also had a change on her Cryo DMG Bonus application from 10% to 18%. However, this change is only reflected on the Chinese translation of the game, the English one still lists it under 10%. pic.twitter.com/zeXxiSBwdv — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 21, 2021

As seen above, the recent change to Ayaka's dash is only represented in the Chinese version of Genshin Impact. The English version still lists it as a 10% Cryo DMG Bonus, so it is interesting if this is an indirect confirmation that Ayaka's dash will be buffed.

If it is an 18% Cryo DMG Bonus, that's a free 8% upgrade just for her dash alone. The buff only lasts for 10 seconds in the Genshin Impact 1.7 version, but it would be interesting to see how useful this will be in various team comps when the 1.7/ 2.0 update is officially released.

Everything else about the dash seems to be the same in this Genshin Impact 1.7 leak, but it's still a significant buff if it goes live. It may just be an error in the text, but small changes between a leaked character and their final release have happened before.

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst cooldown

There were some changes to Yoimiya's Elemental Burst in the recent Genshin Impact leaks. The most immediate change was that her Skill DMG on the Elemental Burst went from 179.2% to 127%.

It's quite a massive drop, but her Elemental Burst has improved in other aspects to make up for it.

Yoimiya's cooldown on her Elemental Burst went from 20 seconds to 15 seconds, with its Energy Cost also going from 80 to 60. On a side note, the Aurous Blaze Explosion DMG also got nerfed from 129.6% to 122%.

Hence, this Genshin Impact leak seems to indicate that Yoimiya will be able to fire off her Elemental Burst a lot more frequently in Genshin Impact, but a single Elemental Burst will be weaker than its original beta version.

Apparently, the cooldown of Yoimiya's Teika Fire-Dance was lowered from 20s to 18s as of the latest patch. pic.twitter.com/K1VOrjRYNC — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 21, 2021

Yoimiya's Elemental Skill, Teika Fire-Dance, has had its cooldown of 20 seconds reduced to 18 seconds. That's two seconds less, which makes it a noticeable buff for aspiring Yoimiya enthusiasts when she's released in the Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 update.

This, combined with her Elemental Burst shift, will enable Yoimiya to fire off her attacks a lot more frequently than before. As always, the final version of these characters is subject to change in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul