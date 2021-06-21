Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Sayu, Yoimiya and Ayaka banner release dates revealed

The latest Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks reveal the release date of Sayu, Yoimiya, and Ayaka's banner ahead of the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact usually introduces two character banners with each major update. One of them usually reruns an old 5-star unit, while the other is guaranteed to feature a new character.

However, this is not the case with the upcoming banners in the Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 update. According to leaks, the next major patch may introduce two new character banners featuring Ayaka and Yoimiya in July and August, respectively.

Sayu, Yoimiya and Ayaka banners to be released in July and August, according to new Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks

The leak comes from Lumie, one of the most credible sources of Genshin impact leaks on Twitter. According to Lumie, the Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 beta reveals possible Ayaka and Yoimiya banner release dates.

According to leaked beta data, Genshin Impact will release the Ayaka banner on July 21 featuring the 5-star Cryo unit, Kamisato Ayaka. The next rate-up banner featuring Yoimiya and Sayu will be released on August 10, 2021.

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

It's surprising how the developers have put together two of the most anticipated Genshin Impact 1.7 characters, Yoimiya and Sayu, in the same banner.

According to the leaks, Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro character specializing in ranged attacks, while Sayu is a 4-star Anemo character specializing in melee attacks with a claymore. Sayu and Yoimiya's gameplay is shown in the following attachments.

Genshin Impact Sayu leaks

gameplay and abilities pic.twitter.com/50zZY6uDFF — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) June 10, 2021

I made a similar version of Yoimiya footage but done in Mondstadt for people that requested it.



Streamable link: https://t.co/0fvyk8GuBB https://t.co/ZQ0Qi3gUGg pic.twitter.com/BiwngogGLI — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 10, 2021

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's ascension materials revealed by data miners

How the banner order might affect F2P players in Genshin Impact 1.7 update

If the leak turns out to be accurate, the F2P (Free to play) players willing to wish on two of the upcoming three banners will have to wait. The banner order will determine if the players will have enough Primogems left after the Kazuha banner expires, which will be released on June 28.

Please take it with a grain of salt, same way all beta information should be taken.



If you're a F2P Kazuha wanter that wants to try their luck with both Kazuha and Ayaka/Yoimiya, I'd recommend waiting for the 1.7/2.0 Livestream for confirmation on the order. — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

In simpler words, there must be players determined enough to pull on both the Kazuha banner in the current version and the Yoimiya banner in the Genshin Impact 1.7 update.

However, it won't be possible for them if MiHoYo alters the release order of the banners in V1.7 and releases Yoimiya just after Kazuha. Therefore, players are advised to wait for the official announcement in version 1.7/2.0 preview livestream before planning their actions.

Also read: New Genshin Impact Redeem code announced ahead of Epic Games Store launch

Disclaimer: The information is based on data retrieved from the ongoing beta program. As beta content is subject to change depending upon feedback, readers should expect changes to the release order in the final version of Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0.

Edited by Ashish Yadav