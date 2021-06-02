New Genshin Impact Redeem code announced ahead of Epic Games Store launch

A new Genshin Impact Redeem code has been announced ahead of the game's launch on the Epic Games store on June 9th, 2021.

Genshin Impact often releases codes that can be redeemed to collect Enhancement ores, Mora, character level-up materials and the most precious in-game currency, Primogems, for free. A huge part of the Genshin Impact community is F2P (free to play), so Redeem codes are one of the most rewarding gifts for any player. Genshin Impact recently announced the game's availability on the Epic Games Store and released a new code with the exciting announcement.

Latest Genshin Impact Redeem code in June 2021

Today, Genshin Impact announced the game's availability on Epic Games Store starting from June 9th, 2021 (UTC+8). With the huge announcement, came a new Genshin Impact Redeem code that will be available for redemption from June 9th too.

The latest Genshin Impact Redeem code released on June 2nd, 2021 is GenshinEpic

Dear Travelers,



The adventure begins again, as Genshin Impact will come to the Epic Games Store on June 9, 2021 (UTC+8) at:https://t.co/8eB2avWiZo



Paimon has also prepared an in-game redemption code as a special gift to help Travelers on their new journey: GenshinEpic pic.twitter.com/GUhImzbuZ0 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 2, 2021

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes in June 2021

Genshin Impact players can redeem the code on PC or Mobile using the in-game prompt. To redeem it, players must repeat the following steps:

Launch Genshin Impact on PC, or Mobile device

Once the game is loaded, click on the Paimon logo or press "Esc" on PC to open the menu

In Menu, navigate to Settings> Account > Redeem codes

Enter the Genshin Impact code "GenshinEpic" in the redemption prompt

Click "Exchange" to avail claim the rewards

Once the Genshin Impact code is successfully redeemed, players will receive this confirmation message.

Genshin Impact code redemption confirmation

After using the Genshin Impact Redeem code, players have to open their in-game mail and hit the Claim button to transfer the rewards to their inventory.

As the Code is scheduled to be activated on June 9, 2021, on the day of its launch on Epic Games Store, players should not be worried if the code throws an error before that date.

