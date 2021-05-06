Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Dodoco Tales, Klee's signature weapon stats and passives revealed

Genshin Impact is reportedly working on a 4-star signature weapon for Klee, the only 5-star Pyro-catalyst in the game.

Almost every 5-star character in Genshin Impact has a signature weapon according to the Lore or numeric meta. However, Klee, one of the most powerful DPS units in the game, still lacks a signature weapon that perfectly syncs with her kit.

With Genshin Impact 1.6 update scheduled to arrive next month, many reputed leakers and data miners have hinted at a possible Klee banner rerun during the Ludi Harpastum festival. Meanwhile, a leak has revealed a 4-star catalyst named Dodoco Tales, which seems to be Klee's signature weapon by appearance and passive stats.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks reveal Klee's signature 4-star catalyst Dodoco Tales

According to Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks, Klee's banner is expected to be released on June 9th, 2021, during the Ludi Harpastum festival. The banner will be preceded by the Eula banner, which is scheduled to arrive in version 1.5.

With all these leaks and rumors spreading, a new leak from Project Celestia, a reputed data miner in the Genshin Impact community, reveals a 4-star catalyst named Dodoco Tales. Its secondary stats and passive stats seem ideal for Klee, the Pyro DPS specialist.

Dodoco Tales in Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks

Weapon effect name has been found to be:

"Dodoventure!"



— Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 3, 2021

Weapon rarity: 4-star

Base ATK: 41

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Max ATK: 454

Max Secondary stats: 55.1% ATK bonus

Passive effect: Dodoventure

Scoring normal attacks on the opponent increase the character's charged attack damage by 16% for 6 seconds. Additionally, scoring charged attack hits increase the ATK by 10% for 6 seconds.

Dodoco Tales' passive stats at refinement rank (Image via Genshin Impact Info and updates)

Although Dodoco Tales is a 4-star weapon, it should not be underestimated at all. According to leaks, the weapon will be obtainable via the Ludi Harpastum event shop in Genshin Impact 1.6.

Not only the weapon, but the materials required to refine it to the maximum level will also be redeemable from the event. Ultimately, at refinement rank 5, "Dodoco Tales" gains the following passive stats, making it one of the most overpowered 4-star weapons of all time.

Dodoventure effect at refinement rank 5

Scoring normal attacks on the opponent increases the character's charged attack damage by 32% for 6 seconds. Additionally, scoring charged attack hits increase the ATK by 16% for 6 seconds.

[1.6] Dodoco Tales - 4* Catalyst - Lore:



Note: This is an unofficial translation provided by our translators and may not reflect the official translation.



— Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 3, 2021

One thing that goes almost unnoticed here is the Catalyst's resemblance to Mappa Mare. Dodoco tales looks like a reskinned version of the craftable 4-star catalyst Mappa Mare. Genshin Impact reskinning craftable F2P weapons to introduce new equipment is not a new thing. The whole Blackcliff weapon series available in the starglitter shop is another example of low-effort reskinned weapon models in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: The weapon is still undergoing beta testing. The English names of the weapon and its passives are yet to be accurately translated. Some of the mentioned terms may appear different in the final release.