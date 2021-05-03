Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Klee's signature weapon Dodoco Tales and Klee banner release date allegedly revealed

A new set of Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks has revealed Klee's signature 4-star weapon named "Dodoco Tales" as well as her banner rerun date ahead of the official announcements.

Klee is one of the strongest DPS units in Genshin Impact and was introduced in October 2021. Since then, the game has introduced many 5-star DPS units in multiple character banners.

Characters like Ganyu and Yanfei have shown how powerful the charged-attack meta can be in the game. Klee, who has great Pyro damage potential with her charged attacks, has become one of the most anticipated characters for the same reason.

Klee banner release date and new 4-star catalyst "Dodoco Tales" appear in the latest Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks

The leaks come from Genshin Report, a well-known source of Genshin Impact leaks on Twitter. According to the handle, Genshin Impact 1.6 will be globally released on June 9, 2021. The Klee banner will also be re-run on June 9 under the new theme of the Ludi Harpastum Festival.

The release date seems reasonable as the ongoing version 1.5 and its banners are expected to end on June 08, 2021. After routine maintenance, the V1.6 update can be expected to be released the next day.

Version 1.6 will open on June 9 with a banner for Klee. The Ludi Harpastum festival will start on the same day and conclude on June 24#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/enTwUgPGvZ — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 26, 2021

Klee's Signature weapon, "Dodoco Tales"

Another set of leaks reveals a 4-star catalyst weapon named "Dodoco Tales." The weapon will be similar to The Festering Desire (Sword) and Windblume Ode (Bow) introduced during The Chalk Prince And The Dust and Windblume Festival events.

After completing the Ludi Harpastum Festival events, players will be rewarded with free refinement materials that will help max out the catalyst's passive stats.

[1.6] Dodoco Tales - 4* Catalyst



A reward from the Ludi Harpastum Event chain.



Note: Description and Skill Name are not yet available.

Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/s0CM4Sg70q — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 2, 2021

As Klee is a 5-star character, the chances of her signature weapon (Dodoco Tales) having a 4-star rarity level remain questionable.

The weapon has a base ATK of 41, and its passive stat provides an ATK% bonus. At level 90, Dodoco Tales has a base ATK of 454 and a secondary stat of 55.1% ATK bonus, according to the leaks.

Via HHW, A new craftable 4* catalyst designed for Klee

Passive: Dodoventure!

Normal Attack hits on opponents increase Charged ATK DMG by 16% for 6s. Charged Attacks hits on opponents increase ATK by 8% for 6s.https://t.co/fx2qplqWFY pic.twitter.com/a4zVcwH2pV — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 25, 2021

Many users missed the opportunity to own the character during its debut banner as most of them were in the early game and were unaware of Klee's DPS capability.

If the leaks are true, the second chance would allow players to finally unlock one of the best Pyro-DPS units in the game. Players who can't afford to spend a huge amount of money on the game can still build her as a decent DPS with the event-exclusive 4-star catalyst "Dodoco Tales."

