Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha's Elemental burst and idle animation revealed

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks started surfacing on the internet as soon as the beta program for this version went live. The latest leak reveals the 5-star character Kazuha's Elemental burst and idle animations in action.

Kazuha's existence was teased by several sources a few months ago when his character model and texture files were data mined. Following the leaks, Genshin Impact fans built up tremendous hype. In no time, he became one of the most anticipated 5-star characters in the game.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leak shows Kazuha's Elemental burst animation

Kazuha is expected to be an Anemo-type 5-star character in the Genshin Impact 1.6 update. He belongs to the land of Electro-Inazuma and wields a sword.

Early leaks about the character started surfacing in January. Since then, Kazuha's release date has been anticipated by the whole Genshin Impact community. The latest leak by Dimbreath reveals Kazuha's Elemental burst animation and idle postures via the Genshin Impact 1.6 update.

Also read: List of all Genshin Impact redeem codes working in April 2021

The following video shows Kazuha's Elemental burst "Manyou no Ittou" in action.

Advertisement

Kazuha's Elemental Burst: Manyou no Ittou

Honey Impact, a reputed Genshin Impact database for leaks and mined data, has listed the effects of Kazuha's Elemental burst in the game. According to the description, there are two benefits of burst talent.

The Ultimate Garyu technique: Kazuha performs a single slash that summons a storm and deals AoE Anemo damage in a large radius. Kazuha's blade's passage leaves behind a field named "Ruka Akino" that deals AoE Anemo damage at specified intervals to the opponents within the field. Elemental Absorption: If Ruka Akino comes into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro elements, the effect deals additional elemental damage of that type. Similar to Sucrose's burst, the Elemental Absorption can occur only once per use.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows 4-star characters of Eula banner

Genshin Impact 1.6 leak reveals Kazuha's idle animation

Like other Genshin Impact characters, Kazuha has a unique idle animation shown when the character is left idle for a moment. Usually, it is triggered when players go AFK (Away from the keyboard) and don't interact with the game for long.

Kazuha performs a fascinating sword trick when left idle, the leaked animation of which can be seen in the following video:

Advertisement

Kazuha Idle Animations. Note it's probable the first one might or might not be incomplete.

(Reupload, hope quality improves...) pic.twitter.com/BwSo3UkHYu — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) April 27, 2021

Kazuha's Elemental burst seems to have one of the coolest animations in Genshin Impact. According to rumors, his burst appears to have an Elemental Mastery bonus at a particular constellation level.

If it is true, then Kazuha can be useful in Spiral Abyss, domains, and open-world combats, not only as a DPS but also as a supporting character.

Relevant: Genshin Impact 1.5 update release date and time revealed for all regions