Genshin Impact 1.5 update release date and time revealed for all regions

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update is all set to be released as the fifth major update. The game has grown tremendously in the past six months to become one of the most successful gacha games ever.

On PC and Mobile platforms, the game has broken plenty of records since its inception. That being said, the publisher has revealed the release date and time for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update will be released on April 28 in Asia and on April 27 in North America.

According to the official announcement by Genshin Impact on Twitter and the Hoyolab forum, the servers will undergo routine maintenance, which may take up to five hours. Once the maintenance period is over, users can play the new game content on their preferred platforms.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update release date and time for all the servers

An official announcement made by Genshin Impact reveals the server maintenance date and time for the 1.5 update.

Dear Travelers,



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



full notice here >>>https://t.co/9F2RiYXalB#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/pvKwyOrae4 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 25, 2021

According to the official announcement, the Genshin Impact 1.5 update will be released on April 27, after 6:00 p.m. EST in America, and on April 28, after 6:00 a.m. (UTC+8) in Asia.

At the aforementioned time, Genshin Impact servers will go offline for maintenance and may remain off for five hours. During this time, players will be unable to play the game.

Advertisement

However, the publisher, miHoYo, will compensate the players with 300 Primogems for the inconvenience caused. For every hour of server downtime after five hours, Genshin Impact will give away 60 Primogems to each user.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leak reveals upcoming weapon banner: Weapons and stats explained.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5 update

Players can update their game client to the newer version without waiting for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update release time. To do that, players need to use the Pre-installation feature.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5 update on PC

Open the Genshin Impact launcher on PC Click on the "Game Pre-installation" option beside the "Launch" button. The launcher will start downloading the contents of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

During the pre-installation process, players can minimize the window and continue to play the game. Once the 1.5 update is released, players will be able to play new content without having to wait for hours to download the game.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 reveals 5-star signature artifacts and weapons for Eula and Zhongli.

Advertisement

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5 update on Mobile

Launch the Genshin Impact app Click on the Paimon icon to open the in-game menu. Navigate to Settings > Others > Pre-installation resource package

The game will now start downloading resources for the 1.5 update. Unlike PC users, players won't be able to play the game while the pre-installation continues. Therefore, it's advised to save the ongoing progress before pre-installing the Genshin Impact 1.5 update on mobile devices.

Relevant: Genshin Impact 1.5 release date, Zhongli banner, 4-star characters, weapon banner, and more leaks