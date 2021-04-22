Genshin Impact 1.5 release date, Zhongli banner, 4-star characters, weapon banner, and more leaks

Genshin Impact 1.5 update is all set to introduce new characters, weapons, and artifacts very soon.

The long-awaited Geo Archon, Zhongli, finally makes a comeback to the gacha banners after multiple buffs to his abilities. Although the release date for character and weapon banners is yet to be revealed officially, leaks have revealed the date and contents of the banner for version 1.5. Zhongli and Eula, being the highlights of the next major patch, are expected to be released in phase-1 and phase-2 respectively.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update and Zhongli banner release date revealed

Genshin Impact version 1.5 is called "Beneath The Light of Jadeite" and will be released on April 28, 2021, on PC, Mobile, and PlayStation. Starting with the next update, the game will also be playable on the latest PlayStation 5, with 4K graphics, better textures, and 60FPS output.

"Beneath The Light of Jadeite" is expected to introduce Zhongli's 2nd story quest and his character banner. According to "Genshin Impact Info and Updates," the Zhongli banner will be released on April 28th and will run for 3 weeks.

Many fans had skipped Zhongli's debut banner due to his underpowered abilities during version 1.1 of the game. Following a large-scale backlash from the community, miHoYo, the publisher, revamped his offensive abilities to satisfy gamers. After the buff, Zhongli is currently one of the best support units in Genshin Impact. Post Geo-resonance and attack buffs, fans are eagerly awaiting his banner rerun in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Zhongli banner 4-star characters, and weapon banner

Genshin Impact has revealed the new 4-star character, Yanfei, in their latest announcement. If the leaks turn out to be true, then Yanfei will be featured in the same banner as Zhongli.

The leaked 4-star characters of the Zhongli banner are:

YanFei (Pyro- Catalyst) Diona (Cryo- Bow) Noelle (Geo- Claymore)

Another set of leaks hints at the possible featured weapons in the upcoming Epitome Invocation weapons banner in Genshin Impact 1.5. The 5-star catalyst, "Memory of Dust," and the 5-star sword, "Summit Shaper," are the expected promoted weapons for the next banner. Both the promoted weapons belong to the Liyue weapon series and share the same passive abilities. To know more about both the weapons' passives and stats, players can visit the following article.

