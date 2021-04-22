Genshin Impact releases Yanfei's character demo: Elemental skill, burst, and talents explained

The upcoming version of Genshin Impact is all set to arrive on April 28, 2021. As the release date of the V1.5 update draws closer, miHoYo finally released a character demo for its new character, Yanfei. The trailer features Elemental skill, burst, normal attack combos, and her backstory.

Yanfei's existence was leaked by data miners a month ago from Genshin Impact 1.5 test servers. Besides appearance, Yanfei's skills, constellations, damage multipliers, and gameplay were data-mined in a later stage as well.

The official announcement was long-awaited by fans to confirm any noticeable changes to the character's talents in the final release.

Yanfei's elemental skill, burst, and other talents in Genshin Impact 1.5

Yanfei is confirmed to be a 4-star Pyro-type character, hailing from Liyue. After Klee, she is only the second Pyro-type catalyst in Genshin Impact.

In-game, Yanfei is known as Liyue's top legal adviser, and locals describe her as a "law that walks."

Yanfei's Elemental Skill: Signed Edict

When Yanfei casts her Elemental Skill "Signed Edict," she summons scorching flames that deal AoE Pyro-damage. Each scoring hit grants her a Scarlet Seal that temporarily reduces her charged attacks' stamina consumption.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows 4-star characters of Eula banner.

Advertisement

Yanfei's Elemental Burst

When Yanfei casts her Elemental Burst "Done Deal," she triggers a spray of dense flames that rush ahead and deal Pyro-damage to the enemies in its proximity.

While casting her Elemental burst, Yanfei receives the maximum number of Scarlet Seals she can stack at a time. Additionally, Yanfei triggers the effect of "Brilliance" in the process. "Brilliance" grants her Scarlet Seals at fixed intervals.

Additionally, Yanfei's charged attacks deal more damage while Brilliance is in effect.

Also read: Genshin Impact leak reveals unfinished Inazuma map designs and more.

Yanfei's Passive talents in Genshin Impact

Advertisement

Passive talents allow characters in Genshin Impact to improve the efficiency of certain skills and even help allies in different situations.

Although the official announcement does not include the passive talents, the data mined information available on Honey Impact are:

Encyclopedic Expertise: When Yanfei is present in the team, the mini-map shows the location of unique resources nearby that are limited to Liyue.

When Yanfei is present in the team, the mini-map shows the location of unique resources nearby that are limited to Liyue. Proviso: When Yanfei consumes Scarlet seals to use a charged attack, each Scarlet Seal increases her Pyro damage bonus by 5% for six seconds.

When Yanfei consumes Scarlet seals to use a charged attack, each Scarlet Seal increases her Pyro damage bonus by 5% for six seconds. Blazing eye: When Yanfei scores a CRIT hit on an opponent, she deals additional AoE Pyro damage to the nearby enemies, which scales with 80% of her ATK stat. It counts as a charged attack too.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Zhongli banner release date and 4-star characters leaked.

Despite being a 4-star character and having lesser base stats than any 5-star DPS, Yanfei has the potential to become a DPS in Genshin Impact.

With the introduction of new artifact sets and Pyro-elemental damage as her primary attack, she can easily form vaporize or melt reactions to gain huge attack bonuses. It's just a matter of time until YouTubers like Tony manage to hit a six to seven-digit damage count with Yanfei to one-shot boss enemies in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Inazuma leaks: Electro traveler, Inazuma map, Narukami weapons, and more revealed.