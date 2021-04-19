Genshin Impact leak reveals unfinished Inazuma map designs and more

Genshin Impact and leaks always seem to go hand-in-hand, and now there's a new one on the designs of the Inazuma map.

As with all leaks, there is no way to immediately discern this one as true or false. It's important to cover all aspects of this leak. Inazuma is confirmed to be coming to Genshin Impact in the 1.5 update, so players will find out what the location will look like soon enough.

Just as Inazuma's culture is based off of Japan, it would seem as though Inazuma's general geography is also inspired by them. This leak, in particular, includes concept art and 3D models that might prove insightful to some Genshin Impact players. It should be noted that a lot of this leak can be attributed to Lumie Lumie, especially with the photos provided for this article.

Genshin Impact leak reveals the unfinished designs of Inazuma map

Image via lumie lumie

Although the photo is fairly blurry, there is still a lot one can discern from this picture. It doesn't describe which location it is, but it can be assumed that Inazuma's general geography can be seen on the far right picture.

It's shaped like a crescent moon, with several smaller islands surrounding it. The water looks like blue cubes because the water was supposedly placed the exact same way throughout the map (presumably to save time). If anything is going to change regarding this map design, it will be the water and how it looks from above.

More looks on the Inazuma map design

Image via lumie lumie

The above drawing appears to be a less finished version of the picture above it. It does provide a less filtered look as to what Inazuma is supposed to look like in Genshin Impact (as in, without the circles obstructing the view).

Image via lumie lumie

This 3D model provides the best look at what Inazuma could look like in-game. It resembles the official concept art (as seen from the top of this article), which does give the leak some credibility.

It looks unfinished due to its lack of textures, but that doesn't mean that textures weren't made. The screenshot above is simply a map without some of the textures (with the others being visible). As one could see, the buildings are inspired by Japanese architecture.

Image via lumie lumie

This screenshot shows off what appears to be a long, winding staircase. It seems to be inspired by Yamadera in Japan, as that location is known for having over 1000 steps on its stairs. This picture is largely unfinished, as it would be highly unlikely that these stairs just levitate out in the open void.

Another glance at more 3D map design

Image via lumie lumie

This screenshot is one of the most confusing ones regarding Inazuma in Genshin Impact. It looks like random objects are just scattered around, possibly for testing purposes. It could be another staircase of some kind, but there isn't much to make out of this photo regarding Inazuma in Genshin Impact.

Image via lumie lumie

This photo is an example of the lazily inserted bodies of water that were described previously. As for what this picture can be, it's hard to say given what little there is to go off of it. It could be something related to Narukami Island or another known location to be arriving with Inazuma in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.