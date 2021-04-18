The 1.5 update for Genshin Impact looks to be one of the largest updates in recent months.

There is a lot to cover regarding the 1.5 update for Genshin Impact. First, the PvP event isn't quite what some players would expect. It isn't a full-on PvP experience where players try to kill one another. Instead, the Windtrace event it's a part of is more akin to hide and seek. Aside from that event, there will be more world bosses and other goodies for players to enjoy.

This won't be an in-depth overview that covers every single aspect of the 1.5 update. However, it will cover some of the most noteworthy aspects of the event, particularly those related to the PvP event, bosses, and Inazuma.

Genshin Impact 1.5 PvP event, Inazuma, new world bosses and more revealed

Update 1.5 Genshin Impact summarized:

1) New housing system

2) New World & Weekly bosses, New Abyss enemy

3) Tons of events, one of which awards FREE DIONA & a casual "PvP" mode of hide&seek

4) Banners - Eula & Zhongli + Yanfei

As mentioned previously, there is a lot to cover regarding the 1.5 update for Genshin Impact. New world bosses and Inazuma mean that players with strong teams can appreciate new challenges to overcome. Even weaker players will still have a lot to do, including the PvP event.

The PvP event

[Beta 1.5] Windtrace Tutorials & Overview



Windtrace is the name of the PvP event that is coming soon to Genshin Impact, and it's rather unorthodox for players expecting traditional PvP combat. Instead, it will be Genshin Impact's version of hide and seek, with there being two teams: Rebels and Hunters.

Hunters are the seekers and Rebels are the ones who have to hide. Rebels need to aim for a specific amount of time and avoid being caught in that time frame to "win." There will be a currency for participating players known as "Windtrace coins" that players can use in a shop for specific rewards akin to past event shops.

To participate in this event, players need to be at least Adventure Rank 20. If a player is Adventure Rank 20 or higher, then they will automatically unlock the quest associated with this portion of the event. If not, then the player will have to grind until they hit Adventure Rank 20.

Inazuma

Image via Genshin Impact Wiki

An upcoming character known as Ayaka is the only known playable character in Genshin Impact that hails from Inazuma. Scaramouche also has ties to this region, and soon, Genshin Impact players will be able to travel to this much-coveted location.

Inazuma is based off of Japan, and there will be several interesting areas for the player to explore, such as:

The Yae Publishing House

Uyuu Restaurant

Kannazuka

Tatarasuna, Kannazuka

Mikage Furnace, Tatarasuna, Kannazuka

Inazuma City

Tenshukaku, Inazuma City

Narukami Island

Grand Narukami Shrine, Narukami Island

Yashiori Island

Image via Genshin Impact Wiki

In Yashiori Island, it is said that there is a giant skeleton of a snake. Apparently, there is an aura of evil that lurks around the island. Naturally, all of the other locations are also interesting.

If players love the idea of seeing blossoms in Genshin Impact, then they should check out Tatarasuna in Kannazuka. Likewise, Tenshukaku will be a fascinating place associated with the Electro Archon, which means that the player will likely see a lot from this location within the storyline.

Bosses

Image via PlayStation Blog

If players want to grind more materials, then they should be pleased to know that the 1.5 update will introduce some new bosses. Azhdaha, Cryo Hypostasis, and the Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning, are the new noteworthy bosses to fight in the upcoming update.

Azhdaha is a legendary dragon associated with the Geo element. Like Stormterror was associated with Venti, it would seem as though Azhdaha is associated with Zhongli. Out of the three bosses, Azhdaha will likely be the most challenging for players to face in Genshin Impact.

Image via PlayStation Blog

On the opposite side of the spectrum is the Cryo Hypostasis. As Hypostasis bosses tend to be easy, players should have no issue facing off against the Cryo variant of this archetype. This boss is associated with Dragonspine.

Finally, Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning uses ranged Electro and Hydro attacks (Unlike the Abyss Herald), which can further drain the player of their Elemental Energy. Although he looks intimidating, his lack of resistances will mean that players can easily dispatch him in a quick burst.

Other 1.5 news

Image via PlayStation Blog

As per usual, Genshin Impact will have other content for players to look forward to. Outside of typical content, however, is the news that Genshin Impact will officially launch on PS5 consoles on April 28, 2021. With 4K resolution, faster loading times, and better textures, it looks promising for PS5 owners.