Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream: Yanfei, Eula & Zhongli banner, redeem codes, 2FA authentication, and more expected

The developers at miHoYo announced the official time of the "Special Program" for Genshin Impact 1.5 earlier today, and there have been a lot of expectations regarding the same since then.

Dear Travelers,



Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.5 will be officially released on April 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5)!



The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/oPpbH5Fbfv — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 15, 2021

The Special Program is scheduled to go live on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on April 16th. Having said that, miHoYo recently released a trailer for Genshin Impact 1.5, titled "Beneath the Light of Jadeite." This trailer confirms a lot of the new content that fans have been expecting in Genshin Impact 1.5.

According to the trailer released by Genshin Impact on YouTube, it all but confirms a banner re-run for Zhongli. Additionally, the trailer also confirms the introduction of both Eula and Yanfei in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Apart from all these, the trailer has also confirmed the addition of new bosses, who will certainly be extremely strong enemies after update 1.5 releases.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream

Before the Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream begins on YouTube, miHoYo has already released a trailer to give players a tiny peek of what to expect in the upcoming update.

Apart from the much awaited banner re-run for Zhongli and the introduction of new characters as well as bosses, Genshin Impact is set to receive a housing system for players to decorate and hangout in their own in-game houses.

Advertisement

Version 1.5 "Beneath the Light of Jadeite" Trailer | Genshin Impacthttps://t.co/3SiZd4cEQ2#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 16, 2021

However, apart from everything that has been revealed in the trailer, there are certain expectations that might be addressed during the Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream. The expectations range from new redemption codes to the much requested 2FA authentication system.

What else to expect from Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream

Apart from rumors suggesting that the 2FA authentication system is being tested by the developers, there is a tiny chance that miHoYo might choose to implement the same with Genshin Impact 1.5. However, given that there has been no confirmation from the developers, it remains a feature that the community has been requesting for a long time.

On top of this, players will be able to claim the usual 300 Primogems by simply tuning in to the livestream when its happening. These 300 primogems can be claimed when players redeem the code they receive after tuning in to the livestream.