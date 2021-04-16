5 major sneak peeks to expect from Genshin Impact 1.5 preview livestream

Genshin Impact might have a serious problem with leaks, but that means there is also plenty of news for the upcoming 1.5 Update.

Players who usually get their news through watching the official Genshin Impact livestreams should know that a lot of the info that's going to be presented is already well-documented. Leaks have been correct in the past, so they'll likely be correct again for the upcoming livestream. Unless miHoYo wishes to throw a curveball and mess around with leakers, the following information should be accurate.

The following five points are some major pieces of content fans might be looking forward to in Genshin Impact. Some of these sneak peeks are more exciting than others for some players, but some players might love all of this info nonetheless. These five sneak peeks aren't the only things that are going to be released in the 1.5 update for Genshin Impact.

Five major sneak peeks to expect from Genshin Impact 1.5 preview livestream

#5 - Housing system

If players ever wanted to have their own home in Genshin Impact, then they're in luck. Genshin Impact will soon have a housing system in which they can decorate their home with various items. These pieces of furniture will require a new currency to obtain, and there will be a good amount of items for fans to consider when this system is released.

There will also be a new companion that can teleport the player to their new home. It's possible that the livestream can also cover how the housing system works in more depth. For example, players might be able to see if they can move items around freely like in the Animal Crossing series or if it will be more limited.

Advertisement

#4 - New characters - Eula & Yanfei

Image via Sportskeeda

Eula and Yanfei are leaked characters that will be coming out soon. According to some dataminers, Eula should be coming out in an upcoming banner. Eula is a five-star Cryo user capable of wielding Claymores, with a kit focused on solo DPS. She can end up being a very good DPS option, so some players seeking to diversify their party should consider her.

As for Yanfei, she utilizes the Pyro element with a Catalyst as her weapon. She is a four-star unit, so she could be released in a banner alongside Eula. Predictably, she will be a lot easier to acquire in Genshin Impact if that is the case. Genshin Impact releases a lot of characters, so it shouldn't be surprising if they release more in the 1.5 Update.

Advertisement

#3 - Zhongli banner

Image via HITC

Speaking of banners, the Zhongli banner will be coming back soon in the 1.5 update. Zhongli is one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact and is sometimes considered to be the best Geo user in the game. Not only that, but his shield is also considered to be one of the best in the game. Any serious player hoping to get Zhongli is going to want to roll him on his banner.

His banner won't be on at the same time as Eula and Yanfei's banner. As a result, it should be easy for Genshin Impact players to know when to roll for Zhongli when he does come out. After all, if they want to upgrade his Constellations (or get him for the first time), the Genshin Impact 1.5 update will be their best chance in a while.

#2- New artifacts

via https://t.co/H4acPzu1Y6 again

Tenacity of the Millelith

2P: HP +20%

4P: When an E hits an enemy, Attack and Shield Strength of the party is increased by 20% for 3 seconds.

Again very likely to be tweaked, there's similar effects with different numbers floating around. pic.twitter.com/2m9x8aK7Dd — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

New artifacts mean new build diversity. The 1.5 Update in Genshin Impact will introduce some new artifacts for players to mess around with. One of the artifact classes, known as Tenacity of the Millelith, seems to be a good choice for parties that rely on shields, but that's not the only new artifact group on the block. There is one more group known as the Last Act of Foolishness for players to consider in the 1.5 Update.

The Last Act of Foolishness has the following effects:

2 Pieces: Increases Physical DMG by 25%

4 Pieces: When an enemy is hit with an Elemental Skill, the user's Attack stat is increased by 10% for 7 seconds, stacking up to three times. At three stacks, the 2 Pieces effect is doubled.

The Last Act of Foolishness seems like it could be an excellent artifact group to consider.

#1 - New enemies

Image via Honey Impact Official (YouTube)

Genshin Impact tends to come up with new enemies with each update, but the 1.5 update will likely have a new boss for players to mess around with. The new boss is known as Azhdaha, and it will come out in an arena known as Dahaka. Given the general appearance of the boss and the arena it surrounds itself with, it will likely be another Geo or physical boss for players to try and conquer.

Advertisement

There will also be some lore to be added in the 1.5 Update regarding this ferocious creature. It will be associated with Zhongli thanks to his past actions in the storyline, although most players will most likely only care about how to grind the new boss when it comes out.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.