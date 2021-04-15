5 most awaited Genshin Impact characters in April 2021

Genshin Impact's cast of characters is likely to grow in the coming weeks, and some are fan favorites.

Some fans love a character for design; others love them for combat prowess. Considering none of these characters may end up like poor Amber in the latter category, that alone should hype them up.

After all, these characters already have a fair chunk of fan art. Considering some of them haven't even shown up (or have shown up very briefly) in-game, that's fascinating. Of course, a character in Genshin Impact will likely have some following given the popularity of this game.

Five of the most awaited Genshin Impact characters in April 2021

#5 - Yaoyao

Image via 아카라이브

Xiangling is a popular character, so it should come across as no surprise that her disciple Yaoyao already has her own following. Fans of Klee and Qiqi can rejoice in the fact that they will be getting a similar character. Unlike some of the other upcoming characters in Genshin Impact, there is little known about Yaoyao's skillset.

Some fans theorize she will be the first Dendro user in Genshin Impact, That said, Yaoyao could bring something unique to Genshin Impact whenever she's finally released.

Advertisement

#4 - Baizhu

Image via Richard Yamato (YouTube)

Speaking of Dendro users, Baizhu is confirmed to utilize Dendro. There are no verifiable leaks about his current skillset, but given the nature of his herbal medicine, he could have healing prowess.

Baizhu's strange look has already garnered a cult following. Changsheng, his cute little snake, plays a bit of a role in making Baizhu's popularity. Cute mascots are appreciated by the community. His role in the Liyue story is also pretty cool, but that's unlikely to be the last Genshin Impact players will see him.

#3 - Yanfei

Image via Wowkia

Advertisement

Conventional Pyro Catalysts are lacking in Genshin Impact. Klee plays in her own unique way, so lacking somebody capable of doing it normally does hurt some player's strategies. However, Yanfei will likely fill the void of being both a Pyro and a Catalyst user. Having the ability to engulf a group of enemies in a fiery blaze is likely going to make her highly desirable.

Aside from good combat utility, Yanfei has the usual cute design that some Genshin Impact fans adore. She even has an interesting animation with a book that some players have already seen. Aside from that, not much is known about Yanfei as a person.

Even if not much is known about Yanfei at the moment, just the idea of a more traditional Catalyst wielder that can use Pyro is awesome. Yanfei will likely be a four-star unit.

#2 - Ayaka

Image via Anime Wallpaper Reddit

Ayaka will be the first upcoming character to come from the Inazuma region in Genshin Impact. While not much is known about Inazuma, it is worth noting that Inazuma is based on Japan and is associated with Electro. The only other currently relevant character associated with Inazuma is Scaramouche, but that hasn't stopped fans from hyping themselves about Inazuma.

Advertisement

Video game fans tend to love Japan. Anything Japan-based will often interest a certain subsection of gamers, and that's not to mention how Ayaka looks. Her youthful appearance and unique design might catch the eye of some players, especially if they need another Cryo or Sword user.

#1 - Eula

Image via Danbooru

Eula will be released the soonest out of this batch (alongside Yanfei). As a result, she is one of the most awaited Genshin Impact characters.

The fact that there are several news articles on her helps bolster her popularity. Players are even collecting the resources necessary to ascend her as of late, despite being a five-star unit. Of course, there are several reasons why players are seeking to summon her past the fact she might be coming soon.

She's a mysterious Knight of Favonius with a modest yet cool aura about her. She won't be the sole Claymore and Cryo user, but she will be the first five-star variant. Of course, her current skillset makes her seem like a competent solo DPS choice, so that alone should be a good reason to summon her in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.