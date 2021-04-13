Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Stats and renders of Eula's 5-star signature greatsword leaked online

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks are constantly revealing all new content coming into the hit game. Following up on recent leaks of Eula's in-game cutscene, renders of Eula's signature weapon have now been leaked to players.

The leak shows off the new 5-star greatsword and reveals its powerful stats, making this a great way for players to see the weapon in advance.

Here's everything new with the Song of Broken Pines coming to Genshin Impact.

New renders of the Song of Broken Pines in Genshin Impact

The Song of Broken Pines is an upcoming 5-star Claymore coming in Genshin Impact 1.5. Owing to @lumie_lumie, fans can get a closer look at this new weapon.

It has a regal air to it, which is fitting considering Eula's royal heritage. The hilt resembles an instrument which makes sense as it is meant to play a hymn. This weapon has powerful stats and will be an incredible weapon in the right hands.

It seems tailor-made for Eula. Players who want to wish for Eula will definitely want to pick up this weapon as the bonuses are very strong.

The Song of Broken Pines stats

via @tuanzhang587 it appears

Absurd base attack, effect is similar to Elegy of the End (same weapon series). Secondary is Phys DMG%. Picture is R5, so at R1 it should be:

+16% Attack. Same charm stacking as Elegy, at 4 stacks party gains 12% Attack Speed and 20% Attack for 12 sec pic.twitter.com/VEAI9sKaNK — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 17, 2021

Players can get a sneak peek at the stats and abilities of the Song of Broken Pines, courtesy of Honey Impact. The new claymore ascends with a Physical damage bonus, making this especially good for any characters who intend on dealing most of their damage through Physical.

It also has a powerful buff for attack speed and an attack stat, making it perfect for Eula, who needs to attack as much as possible for her Elemental Burst.

When using the Song of Broken Pines, players will definitely want to take advantage of its passive ability, the "Rebel's Banner-Hymn." It grants all party members 12% attack speed and 20% Attack stat for the duration of the buff.

The Song of Broken Pines is definitely one of the strongest weapons ever shown in Genshin Impact. Players who want to maximize their Eula will want to make sure they acquire this weapon when they can.

