Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma release, Zhongli banner re-run, upcoming characters, and more

Genshin Impact has a bright future ahead, with leaks showcasing many of the things players have to look forward to.

A lot has been leaked about upcoming content, and there are even hints of the new region of Inazuma releasing sooner than expected. With new characters coming and a Zhongli rerun releasing soon, the roster of Genshin Impact is only increasing.

Players should definitely be keeping an eye out for leaks as they consistently appear, but here is everything known so far.

Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma release and more

As one leaker speculated recently, the release of Inazuma may be sooner than expected. Players may be taking a trip to the islands during the summer of 2021, as files for 1.6 may indicate.

Genshin Impact has teased Inazuma since Closed Beta testing, and players are desperate for any information on the secretive region. With the discovery of these new files, players might be one step closer to the land of Electro.

Zhongli Banner rerun

As many leakers have said, Zhongli will be making his return in Genshin Impact patch 1.5. It would be a wise decision for players to pick him up on his return as Zhongli will return to the game stronger than ever.

With a new artifact set coming that seems tailor made for his playstyle, Zhongli users may also want to pick up some of his powerful constellations. April 28th marks the return of Zhongli to Genshin Impact, and players should definitely take advantage.

Upcoming characters

Eula and Yanfei have both been heavily leaked, and their abilities seem very strong. Eula is a 5-star Cryo claymore character who may have recently gotten buffed and will provide strong Cryo and Physical damage to a team.

Yanfei is a 4-star Pyro catalyst character who will bring high damage Pyro attacks, similar to Ningguang. Yanfei is rumored to appear alongside Zhongli, so players who wish to pull for her may not have to wait too long.

It is rumored that other unleaked characters will appear in Genshin Impact 1.5, but not much is known about them yet due to a lack of leaks.

With so much coming up in the 1.5 update, Genshin Impact players may be overwhelmed by the content. Genshin Impact will definitely stay popular with the fanbase if it continues to release substantial updates.

