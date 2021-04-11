Is the Zhongli banner returning to Genshin Impact in the 1.5 update?

Genshin Impact 1.4 has released its final character banner for the current version. With the 1.5 update only a few weeks away, fans have started wondering about the upcoming version's possible character banners.

Numerous leaks and speculations from the Genshin Impact community have been pointing to the Geo Archon's arrival in the next character banner.

Thanks to buffs to Geo element and Zhongli's damage multipliers, Zhongli has become one of the most powerful support characters in the game. As a result, he is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact right now.

Genshin Impact: Zhongli banner re-run dates predicted by popular leakers

The leaks come from lumie_lumie and Genshin Impact Info and Updates, the community's two most active and popular leakers. According to a short clip posted by Lumie on her Twitter account, the Geo Archon, Zhongli, might be returning to the game's upcoming banners with the 1.5 update.

Although the leaker has not mentioned the same directly, the obvious reference to Zhongli's Elemental burst followed by a date hints at the possible dates for the character's arrival.

According to the clip, the Zhongli banner will arrive on April 27, 2021, in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Similarly, a post by "Genshin Impact Info and Updates" suggests that the character will be making his second appearance in the game with Genshin Impact version 1.5. According to the leaker, the Zhongli banner will be released on April 28, 2021, with the next major patch.

The dates may sound like baseless predictions, but they aren't. The current characters banner featuring the 5-star Tartaglia/Childe and the 4-star Rosaria, Barbara, and Fischl ends on April 27, 02:59 PM. Considering the banner cycles usually have a few hours of the interval, both the predicted dates are reasonable.

Earlier, a data-mined leak from Honey Impact had revealed Zhongli's story quest named "Historia Antiqua Chapter- Act II: No Mere Stone," which appeared to be a sequel to the character's introduction storyline.

Expected quests for 1.5 include Eula's character quest "The Spray Shall Never Return to the Sea", Zhongli's 2nd quest "No Mere Stone", as well as new hangouts for Noelle and Diona. Link lists all quest sub-missions and info so beware spoilers. pic.twitter.com/jY2wv8OmGf — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 24, 2021

Apart from the aforementioned leaks, hints about Zhongli's story quest have been spotted via the leaked boss enemy Azhdaha's quest too.

Considering all these points, it's safe to assume that Zhongli may make another appearance in the upcoming character banner like Childe/ Tartaglia in Genshin Impact V1.5.

