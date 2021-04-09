Everything known about Eula in Genshin Impact so far

Eula, the Dance of Shimmering Wave, is a character that is set to arrive in Genshin Impact in the near future.

Eula is a female knight of Favonius that is rumored to be coming out after Rosaria's recent banner. Considering the other leaked character Yanfei is a four-star unit, Eula will likely be the main focus as she is a five-star unit. Whether or not they'll be in separate banners remains to be seen. The purpose of this article is to focus on what is known about Eula.

Five-star units are often a focal point of hype, and there is plenty of information to take in regards to Eula. Although the leaks aren't official, they have existed since the closed beta of Genshin Impact. Fans should remember that similar leaks in the past were correct about Rosaria being a four-star polearm wielder capable of using the Cryo element.

Eula in Genshin Impact

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Appearance-wise, fans should be able to arrive at their own conclusions, thanks to the pictures above. What is more important for Genshin Impact fans is to know what Eula can do and what is needed to ascend her. After all, it's best to prepare all of the resources before one acquires their potential new favorite. It would be a shame to summon her and have no resources to level her up.

Description

Image via dimbreathjr

Here is the official description of Eula:

Advertisement

"The Spindrift Knight, a scion of the old aristocracy, and the Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. The reason for which a descendant of the anicent nobles might join the Knights remains a great mystery in Mondstadt to this very day."

Rarity, Weapon Type, Element, and other minor info

Eula is a five-star unit capable of wielding Claymores. She can also use the Cryo element in Genshin Impact. She is said to have been born on October 25 and isn't available to summon at the time of writing.

All of the info available in today's article is collected through various leaks and YouTube videos. It's possible that all of this data can change when she is finally released. Past leaks were rather spot-on in terms of the characters and their abilities, so it is likely that these general numbers should be accurate.

Stats

Advertisement

Eula is said to have been born on October 25 (Image via Danbooru)

Eula's base stats are as follows:

Level 1:

1030 Base HP, 27 ATK, 58 Base DEF, 50% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 20:

2671 Base HP, 69 ATK, 152 Base DEF, 50% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 20+:

3554 Base HP, 92 ATK, 202 Base DEF, 50% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 40:

5317 Base HP, 138 ATK, 302 Base DEF, 50% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 40+:

5944 Base HP, 154 ATK, 337 Base DEF, 59.6% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 50:

6839 Base HP, 177 ATK, 388 Base DEF, 59.6% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 50+:

7675 Base HP, 198 ATK, 436 Base DEF, 69.2% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Eula's normal attack is basic, as she is capable of swinging up to five consecutive strikes (Image via Forbes)

Level 60:

8579 Base HP, 222 ATK, 487 Base DEF, 69.2% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 60+:

9207 Base HP, 238 ATK, 523 Base DEF, 69.2% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 70:

10119 Base HP, 262 ATK, 574 Base DEF, 69.2% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 70+:

10746 Base HP, 278 ATK, 610 Base DEF, 78.8% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 80:

11669 Base HP, 302 ATK, 662 Base DEF, 78.8% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 80+:

12296 Base HP, 318 ATK, 698 Base DEF, 88.4% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Level 90:

13226 Base HP, 342 ATK, 751 Base DEF, 88.4% CRIT DMG%, 5 CRIT Rate

Ascension

Advertisement

Eula's charged attack is a series of slashes that end with a powerful finale (Image via Honey Hunter World)

Eula's first ascension in Genshin Impact requires:

1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Dandelion Seeds, 3 Damaged Masks, 20000 Mora

Eula's second ascension in Genshin Impact requires:

3 Shivada Jade Fragments, 2 Crystalline Blooms, 10 Dandelion Seeds, 15 Damaged Masks, 40000 Mora

Eula's third ascension in Genshin Impact requires:

6 Shivada Jade Fragments, 4 Crystalline Blooms, 20 Dandelion Seeds, 12 Stained Masks, 60000 Mora

Eula's fourth ascension in Genshin Impact requires:

3 Shivada Jade Chunks, 8 Crystalline Blooms, 30 Dandelion Seeds, 18 Stained Masks, 80000 Mora

Eula's fifth ascension in Genshin Impact requires:

6 Shivada Jade Chunks, 12 Crystalline Blooms, 45 Dandelion Seeds, 12 Ominous Masks, 100000 Mora

Eula's final ascension in Genshin Impact requires:

6 Shivada Jade Gemstones, 20 Crystalline Blooms, 60 Dandelion Seeds, 24 Ominous Masks, 120000 Mora

Eula's Attacks and Skills in Genshin Impact

Eula's normal attack is basic, as she is capable of swinging up to five consecutive strikes. Her charged attack is a series of slashes that end with a powerful finale. Her plunging attack is a basic lunge towards the ground, dealing AOE damage when landing.

Advertisement

Icetide Vortex is a skill in which she slashes quickly for easy Cryo damage. If she hits an enemy, she gains a stack of Grimheart, which can stack up to two times. It should be noted that she can only gain a stack every 0.3 seconds. The cooldown for doing so is four seconds.

Grimheart increases Eula's resistance to her defense and can last up to 18 seconds at all levels.

If the player holds the button as opposed to just pressing it, Eula slashes forward for AOE Cryo damage. She will consume all stacks of Grimheart upon doing so, which reduces the opponents' Physical RES and Cryo RES. This also converts their stacks into Icewhirl Brand, which deals bonus Cryo damage to nearby foes. The cooldown for doing so is 10 seconds.

Eula's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

Eula's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact is called Glacial Illumination (Image via ClutchPoints)

Eula's Elemental Burst is known as Glacial Illumination. It deals Cryo damage to nearby foes and bestows her with a Lightfall Sword (which follows her for a short period of time). As long as she damages foes, the Lightfall Sword will gain energy stacks once every 0.1 seconds.

At the end of the effect's duration, Lightfall Sword will explode, dealing physical damage to nearby opponents (scaling off of how many stacks the player accumulated). The cooldown for her Elemental Burst is 20 seconds.

Eula's Passive Talents in Genshin Impact

Advertisement

Eula's passives will prove to be very useful for Genshin Impact players (Image via Danbooru)

Eula's first passive, Aristocratic Introspection, gives her a 10% chance of acquiring double the amount of whatever she crafts (only applicable to Character Talent Materials).

Eula's second passive, Roiling Rime, is only applicable when two stacks of Grimheart are consumed when the user holds Icetide Vortex. Afterward, a Lightfall Sword Remnant will explode immediately, which can deal 50% of the physical damage.

Finally, Eula's passive, Wellspring of War-Lust, allows her to reduce the cooldown of Icetide Vortex by 0.3 seconds whenever she hits CRITs with her normal attacks. This can only happen every 0.1 seconds.

Eula's Talent Ascension in Genshin Impact

Eula's Talent Ascension in Genshin Impact (Image via Honey Hunter World)

The first ascension for her talents in Genshin Impact requires:

3 Teachings of Resistance, 6 Damaged Masks, 12500 Mora

The second ascension for her talents in Genshin Impact requires:

2 Guides of Resistance, 3 Stained Masks, 17500 Mora

The third ascension for her talents in Genshin Impact requires:

4 Guides of Resistance, 4 Stained Masks, 25000 Mora

The fourth ascension for her talents in Genshin Impact requires:

6 Guides of Resistance, 6 Stained Masks, 30000 Mora

The fifth ascension for her talents in Genshin Impact requires:

Advertisement

9 Guides of Resistance, 9 Stained Masks, 37500 Mora

The sixth ascension for her talents in Genshin Impact requires:

4 Philosophies of Resistance, 4 Ominous Masks, 1 Dragon Lord's Crown, 120000 Mora

The seventh ascension for her talents in Genshin Impact requires:

6 Philosophies of Resistance, 6 Ominous Masks, 1 Dragon Lord's Crown, 260000 Mora

The eighth ascension for her talents in Genshin Impact requires:

12 Philosophies of Resistance, 9 Ominous Masks, 2 Dragon Lord's Crowns, 450000 Mora

The final ascension for her talents in Genshin Impact requires:

16 Philosophies of Resistance, 12 Ominous Masks, 2 Dragon Lord's Crowns, 1 Crown of Sagehood, 700000 Mora

Eula's Constellations in Genshin Impact

Eula's Constellations are impressive in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Leaks, YouTube)

Tidal Illusion increases Eula's physical damage by 30% for six seconds whenever a Grimheart stack is consumed. Every time a stack is consumed, the duration lasts an extra six seconds up to 18 seconds.

Lady of Seafoam allows Eula to have the cooldown of Icetide Vortex's Holding Mode to be identical to the press variation (four seconds).

Lawrence Pedigree increases the level of Glacial Illumination by three, for a maximum upgrade level of 15.

The Obstinacy of One's Inferiors allows her Lightfall Swords to deal 25% increased damage against foes with less than 50% HP.

Advertisement

Chivalric Quality increases the level of Icetide Vortex by three, for a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Finally, Noble Obligation allows Eula's Lightfall Swords to start with five stacks of energy when created by Glacial Illumination. Her skills give her a 50% chance of adding an extra stack of energy to her Lightfall Swords.