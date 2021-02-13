5 Overpowered DPS characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact relies on its characters and weapons to generate revenue through microtransactions. To encourage people to spend money on surfaces, Mohoyo often releases compelling characters that can change a combat single-handedly. This article will point out the 5 most overpowered DPS characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact's Top 5 overpowered DPS characters

#5 - Keqing

Keqing

Element: Electro

Weapon: Sword

Constellation: Trulla Cementarii

Keqing is one of the few DPS characters in Genshin Impact who can be built for physical damage and Electro elemental damage. Keqing gains CRIT damage bonus with each ascension level, which helps her generate consistent large numbers in combat. Her passive talent helps with additional 15% CRIT RATE while casting the elemental burst Starward Sword.

#4 - Klee

Klee

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Catalyst

Constellation: Trifolium

Klee is a cute and tiny girl in Mondstadt with elf-like ears. She is famous for her fish blasting hobby and creating explosives to blow everything up, causing chaos. Her ability to deal Pyro elemental damage and

#3 - Childe/ Tartaglia

Childe / Tartaglia

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Bow

Constellation: Monoceros Caeli

Tartaglia is described as the 11th Harbinger of Fatui in Genshin Impact. He carries a "kind of bad guy" personality in the storyline, but a wholesome person towards the person he cares about. He is one of the very few DPS characters in Genshin Impact who has successfully dealt over 1 Million damage per hit attempting a world record.

Despite using a bow for long-range combat, Childe's ability to switch to melee mode for close-range battles is unique.

#2 - Xiao

Xiao

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Polearm

Constellation: Alatus Nemeseos

Xiao in Genshin Impact is described as one of the Adepti, summoned by the Geo Archon- Morax, to get rid of harmful spirits in Liyue. Xiao's unique elemental burst grants him ATK buffs and increased jumping ability, which can instantly change the flow of a battle.

Xiao can use his insanely good plunging attack numbers to deal with massive AOE DMG with his jumping ability.

#1 - Diluc

Diluc

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Constellation: Noctua

Diluc is known as a character with attitude problems in Genshin Impact. His ability to deal with Pyro elemental damage and physical damage makes him one of the most overpowered DPS characters. His elemental burst "Dawn" helps crowd control while dealing a massive amount of damage to a group of enemies.

Honorary Mention: Ganyu

Ganyu

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Constellation: Sinae Unicornis

Ganyu is known as a half-human & half adept breed character in Genshin Impact. She is probably the most overpowered DPS character in Genshin Impact, thanks to her insanely broken charged attack multipliers. Ganyu, even at C0 outperforms every other damage dealer mathematically. However, due to the difficulty faced by mobile players in shooting charged shots, a lot of players don't count her as the right DPS choice. This factor has stopped her from being the most overpowered DPS character ever in Genshin Impact.

