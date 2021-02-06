When will Inazuma come in Genshin Impact: Leaks and everything known so far

Genshin Impact's 1.3 update recently dropped, leaving players eager for information on v1.4 and what it will contain.

Those who have finished all the currently available story quests know that the nation of Inazuma is the next stop in the traveler's journey.

Inazuma: Details and Characters leaked

Inazuma is one of the seven nations of Genhin Impact's Teyvat. The people from this nation worship the Raiden Shogun, Baal, and the Electro Archon - The Inazuma Bakufu. The government has recently taken a stance of isolationism, and the Inazuma Bakufu has started revoking Electro visions from their holders.

Towards the end of last year, some character models from Genshin Impact leaked, giving players a glimpse of what is to come.

Someone managed to get the CBT models into the highest quality we can achieve at the moment. If you look closely on some of them you can see what element they are.



Keep in mind designs are not final. pic.twitter.com/Jbx378c5R9 — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) November 4, 2020

Seen above are Hu Tao, Mini, Yunjin, Yaoyao, Sayu, Kazuha, Rosaria, and Shenli. Rosaria has already been seen in-game during The Chalk Prince and the Dragon event and is a citizen of Mondstadt. It is also known that Hu Tao is the owner of the funeral parlor in Liyue.

Yaoyao, most likely the Genshin Impact's first Dendro character, is best friends with Qiqi, the game's best healer.

As for the characters, not much else is known other than their rumored Elements and weapon of choice. The list for these eight characters is as follows:

Hu Tao - Pyro Polearm

Mimi - Hydro Catalyst

Yunjin - Geo Polearm

YaoYao - Dendro Catalyst

Sayu - Anemo Claymore

Kazuha - Anemo Sword

Rosaria - Cyro Polearm

Shenli - Cryo Claymore

None of these characters seem to have direct ties to Inazuma. Yet, they may be included in the storyline as part of the Traveler's quest to the world's Electro region.

When will Inazuma come in Genshin Impact

The next scheduled update for Genshin Impact v1.4 is March 17th, 2021.

This update was supposed to contain Inazuma, but the rumor is that the plan changed, and in its place will be a new area called The Chasm. This new area will be of a similar size to Dragonspine.

The Chasm

Following miHoYo's release schedule, v1.5 will release on April 28th, 2021. It seems that this will be a minor event update.

v1.6 of Genshin Impact should release on June 6th, 2021, and the rumor is that Inazuma will arrive then. This release would make 1.6 a massive update with the entire new region, adding a relatively large map area for players to explore.

All of this is rumor and speculation, but it seems relatively realistic. No matter when players get to see Inazuma, 2021 is going to be an exciting year for Genshin Impact.