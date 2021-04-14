Fans of Genshin Impact might not have to wait much longer for 2FA to be a thing.

Given the recent criticism of Genshin Impact's lackluster security, players around the world are hoping for 2FA to be added soon. Having just a username and a password is outdated. If somebody knows both, they can seriously harm a player's Genshin Impact account.

It's also important to note that Genshin Impact is immensely popular right now. Whenever a game is popular there's bound to be something malicious in the background. Whether it's hackers or phishing scams, 2FA is a great way to combat these issues. Fortunately, miHoYo has confirmed that something is being developed around the 1.5 Update.

Genshin Impact leaks: 2FA is rumored to be in development for the 1.5 Update

Image via miHoYo

This picture is an excerpt from a recent miHoYo's article on their website. Ellio is asking if miHoYo will update their security, as having only a username and password makes it susceptible to being hacked.

miHoYo responds stating that something is in development to enhance users' security experience. Between May and June, there will be limited testing for this new security feature. It's unknown how this testing will go (such as who will be selected), but it's a step forward for players eagerly waiting for 2FA.

What is 2FA

Image via NIST

2FA stands for two-factor authentication. As the name implies, there are two ways to authenticate an account. First, there is the standard username and password system most programs utilize. Second, there is a method that requires users to verify that it's their account.

This method involves a player's phone or email as a secondary source of verification. A code will be sent to either, which the player can enter to log in. Authenticator apps are usually the most popular for games that use 2FA.

Why 2FA is a popular request from the community

Image via Niche Gamer

2FA might seem obtrusive to use given that the player has to waste a few seconds each time to log in. While it's true that not every Genshin Impact gamer will get hacked, it doesn't mean that 2FA is pointless.

Those who get hacked will wish that they had 2FA enabled. Losing resources in-game is a brutal feeling, especially since the player will be forced to contact miHoYo and hope to have some parts of their account recovered.

Image via Pinterest

It's vital to remember that hackers are highly unlikely to have access to one's phone. While email 2FA tends to be more sketchy (given that one can log into it on any device anywhere in the world), phone 2FA is very reliable. It's far too cumbersome for most hackers to deal with (although not necessarily impossible).

Every few seconds spent securing one's Genshin Impact account are a few minutes that a player can save trying to recover their account. There's no guarantee that a player's account will ever be the same as it was before the hack, so it's better to be safe than sorry.

The 1.5 Update

Image via miHoYo

2FA won't necessarily be released in the 1.5 Update. It could be released by then in some capacity, but will likely be in major development around that timeframe. The following features will be released in the 1.5 Update for Genshin Impact:

Better bow aiming in the mobile version of Genshin Impact

Weekly bosses will cost less resin

The ability to bookmark mail

Allowing the player to confirm when they want to delete a friend

Various bug fixes