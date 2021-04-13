5 Genshin Impact characters who make the Spiral Abyss super easy 

Some characters make Spiral Abyss feel super easy in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is the kind of game that bestows plethora of units upon players. Some of these units won't be helpful for rushing content like the Spiral Abyss. However, players should consider the good ones. For example, a character like Diluc will almost always outperform a character like Amber in this scenario.

That said, these five characters aren't the only viable options. There are great alternatives (and sometimes better ones depending on the player's options) worth considering. The first two entries on this list will be dedicated to F2P players, as they can easily acquire them. The remaining three entries will be dedicated to practical units that are too good to ignore.

Five characters who make the Spiral Abyss super easy in Genshin Impact

#5 - Xingqiu

Xingqiu isn't a unit that will single-handedly carry a player through the Spiral Abyss. Instead, he will enable the player's best units. Since he can spam Hydro relatively easily, he can join team comps that rely on Pyro or Cryo DPS. A character like Diluc benefits greatly from having Xingqiu do the minor work.

Other Hydro users like Mona are better than Xingqiu, but Xingqiu's status as a four-star unit makes him easier to acquire. It is also easier to slot him into multiple team comps. Considering some of the other characters on this list are hard to obtain in Genshin Impact, a unit like Xingqiu being easy to obtain is a bonus.

#4 - Bennett

Like Xingqui, Bennett is a four-star unit that is easy to acquire. However, Bennett's capabilities in the Spiral Abyss outclass Xingqui's from a utility perspective, as Bennett does more than just provide elemental reactions. Bennett is capable of healing through his Elemental Burst. If a player builds him into a support role, he can spam it quite frequently.

Bennett's other qualities make him more desirable for the Spiral Abyss when compared to his competition. As he is a Pyro user, he can be slotted into teams with Diluc to give extra attack due to Elemental Resonances. He can further increase the party's attack with his Elemental Burst.

#3 - Diluc

The next three units aren't as obtainable in Genshin Impact as the previous two. However, they can trivialize Spiral Abyss when built correctly. Diluc is an excellent user of Pyro, easily beating mid to late levels of the Spiral Abyss. If a player has trouble with Cryo Shields, then having Diluc, by himself, is a good solution.

His sheer DPS is pretty great, and he works wonderfully with the previous two entries on this list. There aren't many floors he'll struggle with, but that's what the next two entries can handle. Aside from that, Diluc is useful in most aspects of Genshin Impact, so a player won't feel bad about building him for the Spiral Abyss.

#2 - Zhongli

Shields are always useful in Genshin Impact. Predictably, this means that it's also nice to have in the Spiral Abyss, especially in the later levels where the enemies might do too much damage to a player's party. Yet it isn't just the shield that makes Zhongli so good. Other than the fact that he's arguably the best Geo user, his utility in battle is excellent in Genshin Impact.

First, there are his shields to consider. Other than limiting the amount of damage the player has to take, activating the ability near a horde of enemies can decrease their Elemental RES and Physical RES by 20%. Aside from that, his Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact can stop enemies from moving for a short while, which can give players a chance to breathe.

#1 - Venti

Venti isn't a necessity for the early levels of the Spiral Abyss, but he's an outstanding choice for the last few floors. One of the main reasons Venti is so viable is because of the role compression he provides in Genshin Impact. He can use a bow, utilize Anemo to group up enemies, and is excellent at spamming Elemental Bursts thanks to his noteworthy energy recharge passive in "Stormeye."

All of these traits come in handy when the player has to face a large group of enemies on the last few levels. The last few floors are the toughest in Genshin Impact, and fortunately, it's not filled with many Anemo enemies. Couple that with some nasty Ruin Golems at the end, and the player should be able to overcome the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact pretty easily.

It should be noted that Venti is a five-star unit, so not all players will have access to him. It doesn't mean that the Spiral Abyss is impossible without him, but he does trivialize it a fair amount in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.