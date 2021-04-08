Genshin Impact leaker confirms Zhongli banner re-run date

After various rumors and leaks suggesting Zhongli's banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5, one notable leaker has finally revealed the banner re-run date.

According to Genshin Impact Info and Updates on Facebook, Zhongli's banner re-run will be available on April 28th, the same day that update 1.5 releases.

Although there has been no official confirmation from miHoYo regarding the same, this specific leaker has previously provided reliable leaks in the past, suggesting that Zhongli's banner re-run info is accurate.

Additional leaks have also suggested that Zhongli's banner re-run will feature a new four-star rated pyro-elemental character in the form of Yanfei.

If the latest leak does turn out to be true, it would mean that Eula, the new five-star rated cryo-elemental character, will have to wait a few weeks before her own introductory banner.

Leaks confirm Zhongli banner re-run date in Genshin Impact

After the recent banner re-run of Venti and the ongoing banner re-run for Childe, the community has come up with various theories to support the claims of a Zhongli banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Apart from the fact that the "Geo Daddy" has received various buffs since his release in December, the alleged release date for the banner re-run that was revealed in the leak perfectly coincides with the six-month cooldown period since Zhongli's release in-game.

On top of all that, the geo-element has received multiple buffs in recent Genshin Impact updates. Taking all of these factors into consideration, it seems certain that the leaks for Zhongli's banner re-run in Genshin Impact 1.5 are accurate. However, until and unless miHoYo officially reveals the details, Zhongli's banner re-run remains shrouded with mystery.

Nevertheless, given the massive following that Zhongli commands in the Genshin Impact community as well as the huge number of requests for the character's banner re-run, all the leaks and rumors could very well be true.

Having said that, miHoYo has taken an extremely stern stance against leaks for Genshin Impact. This could mean that the developers have big plans for upcoming updates, and they do not wish to spoil the surprises before the updates are officially released in Genshin Impact.