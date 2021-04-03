Genshin Impact 1.5 Leaks: Eula & Yanfei, New Housing system, upcoming monster, and more

Despite miHoYo trying its best to prevent leaks, a lot of upcoming content for Genshin Impact 1.5 has already been revealed by data miners.
According to the leaks that have surfaced, Genshin Impact 1.5 could be even bigger than update 1.4. Owing to miHoYo's massive step up against leaks, update 1.5 could be the last time the Genshin Impact community learns about upcoming content in advance.
Everything that is expected to be included in Genshin Impact 1.5:
- Three new events
- New bosses
- New artifacts
- New mobs
- New Hangouts series
- New characters
- A new artifact domain
With miHoYo confirming that the final round of events and banners in Genshin Impact 1.4 will end on April 27th, it seems certain that update 1.5 will arrive on April 28th.
New characters, bosses, housing system, and more in Genshin Impact 1.5
Following various leaks that have surfaced, Genshin Impact 1.5 will see the introduction of two new characters into the game.
These two characters are:
- Eula - 5-star rated cryo-elemental character
- Yanfei - 4-star rated pryo-elemental character
Having said that, Yanfei is expected to be revealed alongside a pre-existing 5-star rated character from the game.
According to rumors and theories in the Genshin Impact community, the 5-star rated character to receive a banner re-run to accompany Yanfei's release could very well be Zhongli.
Apart from the two new characters in Genshin Impact 1.5, the update will also feature the introduction of two new bosses to the game.
These bosses include:
- New Hydro-elemental Herald boss
- New Geo-elemental Azdaha boss
On top of all this, the update will also feature a unique housing system in Genshin Impact 1.5. Players will not only be able to hangout and decorate their houses but will also be granted a new bird companion that grants teleportation abilities to the player.
Additionally, the new housing system is also supposed to introduce a new currency to the game. The new currency has been will probably remain exclusive for the upcoming housing system in Genshin Impact 1.5.
Besides all this, players will also be presented with two exclusive character quests for Zhongli and Eula with the release of Genshin Impact 1.5. This further suggests the possibility of Zhongli's banner being re-run in Genshin Impact.