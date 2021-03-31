Your Genshin Impact account could be at risk of getting hacked: Here is what you can do to secure it

The entire Genshin Impact community is suffering at the hands of hackers who have been destroying every account they manage to access.

Dear miHoYo,



Please add 2FA so it helps people to stop getting their accounts hacked.



Thanks, from all the Paimons.#GenshinImpact #SoTruePaimon pic.twitter.com/CidHGgBrW5 — subツ (@SubwaySenpai) December 9, 2020

Despite numerous cries from the community, miHoYo is yet to introduce two-factor authentication (2FA) as an advanced security feature. The delay in introducing this feature to Genshin Impact is costing players heavily as a plethora of accounts have already been hacked and destroyed.

However, until miHoYo releases 2FA for Genshin Impact, there are a few methods by which players can enhance the protection levels of their accounts. This article features a complete rundown of everything they need to do to prevent their Genshin Impact accounts from getting hacked.

Seriously mihoyo u have made over 800 mil from genshin impact, yet u can't bring in a 2fa security system. This is so absurd. Yet u complain about leaks and other stuff. Why can't u listen to the community once and improve the security. — Phenomenal Clasher (@PhenomenalClas1) March 18, 2021

How to secure Genshin Impact accounts from hackers

Although the game does not feature one of the most critical security features in the form of 2FA, players can take a few steps to ensure additional security for their accounts:

Regularly updating the account password - Players are advised to update their account passwords every two weeks to ensure that their account is secure

Avoid stacking vast amounts of Mora and lower-rated Star Artifact as well as weapons - This will allow players to prevent their accounts from getting destroyed as the hacker won't have enough resources to destroy higher rated items

Never log-in to a third party site using official credentials - For all the player knows, every third-party site can be a simple phishing operation set up by the hackers

Create a miHoYo account with a 2FA Google, Facebook, PSN, or EGG account - Despite Genshin Impact's lack of 2FA, these alternate log-in methods provide a very high level of protection

Avoid playing co-op with absolute strangers - Although online games are a wonderful platform to turn strangers into friends, until and unless miHoYo introduces dedicated 2FA for Genshin Impact, players must avoid all strangers for the sake of their accounts.

Genshin cost about $100 million to develop and they've already made almost $900 million on mobile alone. Think about how much much more they made on PC and PS4. They made so much fucking money and can't even solve simple issues like 2FA and resin. You're calling us greedy? pic.twitter.com/bv1lHBoWwJ — X (@awesomex23) March 23, 2021

It's extremely weird how they reacted to leaks within a day, while the players asked for 2FA since launch. — Abdududududu (@Maldrun_) March 17, 2021

Following these methods in Genshin Impact will provide players with enhanced security for their accounts. However, the best way to protect their accounts remains the 2FA.

Having said that, it remains to be seen how long miHoYo will take to introduce this much-needed security feature in Genshin Impact.