Genshin Impact will be arriving on the PS5 on April 28, 2021, so fans should know some of the following details regarding this launch date.

Genshin Impact is less than a year old, but it has already taken the Internet by storm. Considering it's a brand new IP from a company with only one decently popular game, it's quite astonishing to see Genshin Impact become this successful. To add to its legacy, PS5 owners should be pleased to know that Genshin Impact will be released on the PS5 on April 28, 2021.

There will be some differences between the PS5 and the PS4 version. It should be noted that the PS5 version of Genshin Impact will be arguably the best console version for its superior graphics and excellent performance. Owners of both the PS4 and the PS5 will likely make the switch to the latter console for these reasons.

Genshin Impact on the PS5: What to expect

While Genshin Impact is a blast to play on the PS4, it's quite unoptimized. From what miHoYo has spoken of in regards to the PS5 port, a lot of these old optimization problems should be fixed on this console. While it has already been mentioned that Genshin Impact will launch on April 28, 2021, there are more details to share about this launch date.

Better graphics

miHoYo has promised PlayStation gamers that Genshin Impact will have 4K resolution and enhanced textures on the PS5 port. This should bring it on par with the PC version, especially since there will be better performance than players currently get on the PS4 version.

Better performance

Faster loading times are the biggest improvement to consider when jumping from the PS4 to the PS5. Considering how often players teleport around in Genshin Impact, this should save players a lot of time in the long run.

The PS4 version of Genshin Impact also has noticeable frame drops and sometimes struggles with 30 FPS. The PS5 port of Genshin Impact will likely fix these issues, especially as miHoYo expands onto the console market.

The 1.5 Update

PS5 gamers looking to download Genshin Impact on April 28, 2021, should know that they get to enjoy all of the usual content Genshin Impact players are privy to. This will include the 1.5 Update, which will introduce a myriad of new content for players to enjoy.

The main difference is that PS5 players will get to enjoy all of this new content with better resolution, textures, and performance. It doesn't necessarily make the PS4 version obsolete, but it should be noted that the PS5 port will be the definitive edition of Genshin Impact as far as consoles are concerned.

Of course, Genshin Impact will remain free to download for aspiring gamers looking to try this game for the first time. It will also have the same usual prices that it does in its microtransactions, as there is no reason for it to change on the PS5. Once Genshin Impact launches on April 28, 2021, gamers can continue to play any time after.