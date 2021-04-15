Top 5 Paimon moments in Genshin Impact

Paimon is more than just the player's adorable companion in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact has a lovable cast full of delightful characters and memorable moments. Unsurprisingly, Paimon, the mascot of the series, tends to be involved in most of them. Although her voice is grating to some players' ears, others do love her character in Genshin Impact. As she is by the player's side almost 24/7, there is no shortage of memorable Paimon moments in Genshin Impact.

Paimon tends to play an innocent character. However, she's not always the angel she seems to be. After all, the name Paimon comes from a king who was loyal to Lucifer, with a legion of demons under his rule. While it's unknown if Paimon will ever be that demonic in Genshin Impact, she still has moments that endear her to the player.

What are the best Paimon moments in Genshin Impact?

#5 - Paimon rambling about cabbages in chests

Paimon takes issue with Xiao (Image via Shrimp DL, YouTube)

It is understandable why Paimon would take issue with Xiao in this interaction. Xiao comes across as cold and almost bitter in the first few cut scenes, making him almost a polar opposite of Paimon.

With that said, the above interaction is done in a typical Paimon fashion. It would indeed be amusing if the player only found cabbages in chests in some storyline quest.

#4 - Coining the nickname "Tone-Deaf Bard"

Paimon gives Venti the nickname "Tone-Deaf Bard" (Image via Richard Yamato YouTube)

Venti is an interesting character, and his stereotypical bard-like tendencies can rub some people off the wrong way. Naturally, the whole arc of the Holy Lyre der Himmel showcases Venti's personality, and Paimon subsequently gives him the nickname "Tone-Deaf Bard" for his actions.

It's an endearing nickname that some players still use to refer to Venti even after the events of this quest.

#3 - Paimon Cursing

Paimon cursing in Genshin Impact (Image via Za Weebu, YouTube)

Paimon cursing in Genshin Impact is a hilarious idea. She's not a stereotypically cute mascot when Ningguang reveals that everybody at the inn works for her. This moment even happens when Paimon sees a ghost at the inn beforehand.

Of course, it doesn't actually sound like cursing, but the visual text does indicate that it's something inappropriate.

#2 - Meeting Paimon

The image of Paimon being attached to a fishing rod like that is quite simply amusing (Image via miHoYo)

The beginning of a video game often sets the tone for the rest of the story. As a result, it's only fitting that Paimon would have a comical, albeit bizarre way of being introduced to the main protagonist of the game.

It might not be the first thing the player sees from her, but it's the first major storyline event in Genshin Impact they will witness. The image of Paimon being attached to a fishing rod like that is quite simply amusing.

#1 - Emergency food

It's a running gag among the Genshin Impact community that Paimon is simply emergency food (Image via Know Your Meme)

It's a running gag among the Genshin Impact community that Paimon is simply emergency food. It's first brought up when the Traveler meets Amber, but it also shows up in various other cut scenes.

The Traveler's interaction with Amber is one of the most iconic moments in the game. Suggesting that Paimon is emergency food to somebody the Traveler had just met is highly unexpected.

Of course, the amount of comical fan art for this iconic moment is also noteworthy. When one thinks of Paimon, it's hard not to remember this scene or the various references to this gag.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.