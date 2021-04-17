10 best Genshin Impact characters for exploring the map

Some Genshin Impact characters are better for exploring the map than others.

Exploring the world of Genshin Impact is more than just who can do the most damage. While dealing damage is great, it is vital to note that all players have access to four party members at any given time. Allowing one or two of these members to be dedicated to exploration can help them find all of the secrets that Genshin Impact has to offer in its open world.

Genshin Impact has loads of good characters for exploration. The reason why some characters are considered good for exploration varies within the confines of the game. There are a multitude of factors that can help determine how viable a character is for exploration in Genshin Impact.

What are the best Genshin Impact characters for exploring the map?

#10 - Rosaria

Rosaria (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rosaria has two good tricks to help players move around the game world much quicker.

First, her Elemental Skill allows her to quickly reposition behind enemies nearby. Second, her Utility Passive increases all party members' movement speed by 10% between 18:00-06:00). It's a situational buff, but players can easily adjust the time in Genshin Impact at their convenience.

#9 - Traveler

Traveler (Image via Game Rant)

While Anemo Traveler isn't necessary for exploration, Geo Traveler does have some tricks up their sleeve.

Both the Geo Traveler's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can create constructs, which the player can use to climb or reposition when in tough spots. Unlike other good Geo users like Zhongli, the Traveler is a free unit, which makes using them a lot more viable in some circumstances.

#8 - Chongyun

Chongyun (Image via Fanbyte)

If players need to cross large bodies of water and don't have Mona, then Chongyun is their best option.

His Elemental Skill allows him to freeze water with normal attacks, making crossing not as stamina-intensive as swimming. His 1st Ascension Passive also increases attack speed by 8% when using his elemental skill, so it's quite easy to use this method to travel.

#7 - Mona

Mona (Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube)

Mona travels through water much quicker than Chongyun but is a five-star unit. Her sprint is replaced by the ability to morph into the water, but it's also more stamina-efficient than the usual sprint.

If players are around bodies of water, Mona's ability to get around quickly is highly useful.

#6 - Ningguang

Ningguang (Image via Ginx TV)

Some players love to explore the world of Genshin Impact to find various ores. Fittingly for Ninguuang's character, her Utility Passive allows players to see the locations of nearby ores on the minimap.

For players who don't memorize every ore's location, this is the most convenient utility ability when they need to get some ore.

#5 - Keqing

Keqing (Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube)

A character's main advantage for exploration lies in their Elemental Skill. When Keqing uses her Elemental Skill, she has the option to teleport to it immediately afterward. It's a versatile skill that can be used in nearly any given situation, especially since it lasts for a while.

A player can activate it, move towards a treasure chest, collect it, and then teleport back to her Lightning Stiletto. This even allows her to go through certain obstacles, making it an excellent mobility option in most parties.

#4 - Xiao

Xiao (Image via Genshin Impact, YouTube)

Xiao is a fantastic choice for players who are looking to explore mountainous terrain in Genshin Impact. This is because of two reasons. First, his Utility Passive decreases stamina drain when climbing by 20%. Second, his Elemental Burst allows him to have the highest vertical jump in the entire game.

His Elemental Skill also allows him to lunge forward, which can be insanely useful in some parts of the Genshin Impact world. If players build him to charge energy quickly, then they can spam his Elemental Skill whenever it's convenient.

#3 - Amber

Amber (Image via chinchongcha)

A lot of Amber's utility comes from the fact that she's a free unit. Unlike Geo Traveler, there is no need to advance in the storyline to unlock her utility. Plus, Amber is still useful to plenty of parties when they need to solve puzzles (which is about as useful as Amber can get in Genshin Impact).

Pressure plates, bow-related events, and Pyro totems are all examples of compressed roles that Amber can handle on her own. She can also reduce the stamina drain on gliding by 20%.

#2 - Venti

Venti (Image via AMOR AL ARTE, Pinterest)

In terms of sheer mobility, there is a case to be made that Venti has the best options. First, he has the same exact bonus for gliding as Amber does (although it should be noted that the two skills do not stack together; it's just a flat 20%). Second, he also uses a bow, which makes him do a lot of what Amber does, except better (except when dealing with Pyro totems).

Unlike Amber, Venti has excellent mobility thanks to his Elemental Skill, Skyward Sonnet. If he holds this ability, Venti can ride an upward current to soar through the air for a short while.

#1 - Klee and Qiqi

Klee and Qiqi (Image via THE_ TRX, YouTube)

There is one thing Klee and Qiqi can do that no other character can, and that's display loyal specialties on the minimap. While Ningguang does something similar for ores, these resources are often harder to come by and are often necessary for ascensions.

Both Klee and Qiqi have identical Utility Passives, except Klee's ability works in Mondstadt and Qiqi's ability works in Liyue. Otherwise, they work similarly and can help players who are exploring the map to find all of these resources.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.