Genshin Impact: 5 reasons players should pick Ningguang in the "Stand By Me" event

Genshin Impact is giving away a free 4-star character hailing from Liyue in the "Stand By Me" redemption banner in Lantern Rite.

Ningguang is one of six featured characters, with immense potential to be a reliable DPS name against all kinds of enemies. Even at C0, Ningguang outperforms almost all 4-star DPS characters with her destructive elemental burst and overpowered Geo resonance.

Genshin Impact: 5 reasons why players should pick Ningguang

1. Geo element is invulnerable to other elements

Unlike other elements in Genshin Impact, all of which have an advantage over one element and a disadvantage against another, Geo dominates every type of faceoff. Ningguang, being a monstrous damage dealer who uses Catalyst, gains a Geo DMG bonus with each level of her ascension. This makes her even more overpowered with 5-star artifacts in the endgame.

Geo element is invulnerable to other elements (Image via u/Zeenigami)

2. Blocks opponents' projectiles

Ningguang's elemental skill, "Jade Screen," can block projectiles fired by opponents from a particular direction, while gaining bonus endurance temporarily. The Jade Screen can block an enemy's projectiles, while allowing friendly projectiles to pass through, which makes her a great sub-DPS in domains too.

Ningguang's Jade Screen (Image via u/ Lipenn)

3. Great for Geo resonance

Ningguang's Jade Screen qualifies as a valid Geo Construct, which can be used with support characters like Zhongli to resonate and deal additional damage to enemies. With such a Geo support character in the mix, the whole party receives the benefits of Geo resonance in Genshin Impact.

Geo resonance benefits

4. Overpowered at C1

Ningguang, even without C1, can be built as a decent DPS in Genshin Impact. However, she is considered a glass cannon, who has immense firepower but is fragile when it comes to sustaining incoming damage. Her C1 unlocks the true potential of a DPS character with AoE Geo elemental damage.

1st constellation benefits of Ningguang

5 - Helpful in exploration

Ningguang's passive ability, "Trove of Marvelous Treasures," can mark nearby ores on the minimap, making it easier to locate the ore deposits. This simplifies the process of following farming routes without needing to open third-party-marked maps of Genshin Impact.

Ningguang's passive talent for exploration

