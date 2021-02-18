Genshin Impact lands at 4th highest-grossing mobile game in January 2021

Genshin Impact continues to remain in the top five spots of the highest-grossing mobile game for January after losing its 3rd position to the Fate / Grand order.

According to the study and report by Sensortower, with over $153 million generated from in-game transactions, Genshin Impact is ranked fourth in the list of top-grossing mobile games for the month. Honor of Kings, PUBG Mobile, and Fate / Grand order are ranked in the top three.

Genshin Impact becomes the 4th highest-grossing mobile game in January (Image via Sensortower)

Genshin Impact generates $153.4 million.

After a tremendously successful launch in late September 2020, Genshin Impact collected $100 million in two weeks. Continuing performance on the mobile platform, Genshin Impact generated $163 million in December to secure its position in the top three as usual.

However, in January, revenue seemed to be slightly subpar. The game accumulated over $153.4 million worldwide. In this, Japan gave the most with 33% of the total player spendings in January 2021.

China and the US continue to add the second and third highest amounts of revenue to the game with 25.7% and 17.4%.

Despite Genshin Impact's global hit, 74.2% of its player spending comes from Asia.

Due to a dip in earnings, the game lost a rank in the overall leaderboard and Android and iOS rankings.

In January 2021, Genshin Impact placed fourth (was third in December) in the top-grossing games on the App Store and fifth (was fourth in December) in the top-grossing games on Google's Play Store.

Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile continue their domination on the leaderboard of top-grossing mobile games. These 2 games from Tencent have generated over $267.3 million and $259 million in revenue, to be the two highest-grossing games of the month worldwide.

Roblox from Roblox Corporation maintained its fifth spot for another consecutive month, while Pokemon GO and Coin Master dropped to sixth and seventh.

