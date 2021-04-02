5 most underrated characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has many characters to choose from, and picking the right ones for a team can be difficult. Many players might choose the strongest 5-star characters, but they may be overlooking some hidden gems in their roster.

Every character in Genshin Impact has strengths, and some may be more hidden than others. These are some of the more underrated characters in Genshin Impact.

Five most underrated characters in Genshin Impact

Characters may be underrated in Genshin Impact due to their underwhelming skills, or their four star rating. However, every character in the game brings their own uses and power to the table. Some may be useful due to their elemental reactions, while others deal a surprising amount of damage.

Xinyan (Image via Mihoyo)

#5: Xinyan

Xinyan went under the radar for most Genshin Impact players after her release due to her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst being rather underwhelming. However, Xinyan is the only source of Pyro shielding in the game outside of the Crystallize reaction, and she brings a strong 15% physical damage buff through her second passive, "...Now that's Rock N' Roll!" Players utilizing characters such as Razor or Eula will definitely want to have Xinyan on their teams.

#4: Lisa

Lisa (Image via Mihoyo)

The Librarian of Mondstadt has been forgotten by players after they begin Genshin Impact, but this is a mistake that many might regret. Boasting some incredibly high damage modifiers on her abilities, Lisa can be a very strong source of the Electro element for a team. With high constellations, Lisa can even be the main DPS source of a player's team as she dishes out huge AOE damage to enemies.

#3: Chongyun

Chongyun (Image via Mihoyo)

Players may have become more acquainted with Chongyun after his Hangout Event, and anyone who has become interested in using this Cryo exorcist should give him a try. He brings unique Cryo application to the player's team with his Elemental Skill, which provides a Cryo infusion to the rest of the units on the team. Mixing this with a strong Hydro applicator like Childe or Xingqiu will lock down enemies, allowing for fights to be completed with ease.

#2: Noelle

Noelle (Image via Mihoyo)

Almost every Genshin Impact player will have Noelle in their party, and they should not overlook this powerful Geo claymore user. Noelle can provide many things to a team with her shields, healing, and strong burst damage, along with providing an easy way to break any Geo element shields. At constellation six, Noelle becomes an absolute powerhouse that can rival any character in Genshin Impact, making her a must-build for any player.

#1: Kaeya

Kaeya (Image via Mihoyo)

Kaeya may be overlooked by players due to his underwhelming skills, but in reality, he is hiding some insane damage numbers and incredible utility. Kaeya provides some of the most consistent Cryo application in Genshin Impact with his high energy recharge rates and off-field Elemental Burst, which allows for character swapping while retaining the skill. He also allows for an incredibly strong team composition when teamed up with Xingqiu and Chongyun, and this team can carry players through the highest levels of the Spiral Abyss.

As there are many characters in Genshin Impact, players won't be able to build them all, but overlooking these characters is definitely a mistake.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.