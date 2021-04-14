Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming Housing System quest and rewards revealed by popular leaker

The latest Genshin Impact leak reveals an upcoming quest in version 1.5.

Leaks have all but confirmed that a Housing System is coming with version 1.5 later this month, allowing Genshin Impact players to build and furnish their own homes. Now, Project Celestia has posted new datamined info revealing the quest where Travelers are allegedly given their realm to build upon.

Leaks surface of the upcoming Genshin Impact quest “A Teapot to Call Home - Part 1”

[Beta 1.5] World Quest:

"A Teapot To Call Home - Part 1"



Previous audio-data suggested a story quest for Yanfei, however it has now been transferred into this World Quest.



As always, subjected to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/r8vMpfSBAB — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 14, 2021

Players can expect this quest to begin by speaking to the adeptus Madame Ping, who will offer the Traveler a gift. The present is a teapot used for “sub-space creation,” but there are missing parts.

The quest is set to proceed with the Traveler working closely with Yanfei, who is expected to be released as a playable Pyro character, also in version 1.5. The quest will task players with gathering the materials needed to fix Madame Ping’s teapot.

The quest seems mostly, if not entirely story-focused, with seemingly no combat. Many players should be excited for a lot of this dialog, however, because in this quest, the Traveler is expected to encounter Baizhu, another forecasted playable character with a growing fandom.

For more specifics on the quest, players can check out the leaked quest dialog here.

Judging by the name of the quest, it’s safe for players to assume another quest will come later on that continues the story and likely rewards them with more housing-related items or gadgets.

Genshin Impact quest rewards for “A Teapot to Call Home - Part 1”

The most notable rumored reward is the Housing System itself. Madame Ping is expected to gift the Traveler with the “Serenitea Pot,” which is hinted to contain the realm where players can build.

This is, of course, very much in character for Madame Ping, whose teapot dungeon has already been revealed in the Liyue story arc.

Madame Ping pictured next to her teapot (image via Goldwin Gamer Youtube)

Players can also expect to receive two crafting blueprints. According to prior leaks, Travelers in 1.5 will collect crafting blueprints to learn how to make different pieces of furniture.

The two blueprints given are set to be the Tianyuan Lantern: Brilliant Fragrance and the Profitable Fruit Stand.

The last leaked quest reward is a tool called the “Open-Air Workshop.” Nothing specific is given on the workshop, but given that the other rewards all relate to the Housing System, it is likely that players will use this workshop to craft furniture, possibly instead of the familiar crafting benches.

