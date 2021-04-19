Genshin Impact 1.5 leak shows 4-star characters of Eula banner

Genshin Impact 1.5 Livestream has confirmed the long-rumored 5-star character Eula's addition to the next version.

The publisher releases 2 to 3 character banners with its every major patch. Each banner features a 5-star character and three 4-star characters and lasts 2 to 3 weeks. The banners carry a pity count of 90, allowing players to obtain a guaranteed 5-star character every 90 pulls. For the next version, Genshin Impact has confirmed two banners featuring Zhongli and Eula as the two promoted 5-star characters.

Possible 4-star characters of Eula banner in Genshin Impact 1.5 Update

(Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed that the Zhongli banner will be released on 28 April, featuring Yanfei and two other 4-star characters. As Eula is scheduled to arrive in the second phase of the 1.5 update, fans have started wondering about the featured 4-star characters of that banner. That being said, a reputed data miner in the Genshin Impact community has revealed the characters who will be part of the Eula banner.

Eula's upcoming Test Run data.

※ Note: Subject to change, may not reflect the final banner.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/Nf03TsC73x — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 18, 2021

The possible 4-star characters of the Eula banner are:

Xinyan (Pyro- Claymore) Xingqiu (Xingqiu- Hydro) Beidou (Claymore- Electro)

The leak comes from ProjectCelestia and includes the name of possible 4-star characters of the Eula banner, based on "Test Run" leaks. Test runs in Genshin Impact allow players to test the promoted characters in a specified domain, without unlocking them.

Test Runs in Genshin Impact (Image via Eckogen)

Are the leaks trustworthy?

Data on 4-star characters are mined from Genshin Impact 1.5 Test Run files and are subject to change. miHoYo may change the gacha featured characters as the gacha banner for Eula is scheduled for release after a long time.

The authenticity of the aforementioned Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks is still questionable due to the lack of in-game screenshots or strong evidence to back the statements. However, considering the 4-star characters have not been featured in any recent banners, the probability of the leaks coming true seems very high.

The upcoming Epitome Invocation wish event, featuring the new claymore "Song of Broken Pines," is expected to run alongside Eula's banner. As the character banner includes 3 claymore-type units, the character banner seems highly relevant to the weapon banner too.

