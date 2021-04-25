Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma map, Zhongli banner rerun, and all we know about Kazuha so far

Genshin Impact has confirmed the comeback of Geo Archon, Zhongli, in the 1.5 update. As the release date draws nearer, fans have started farming ascension materials for the featured character.

While some fans wonder about the possible 4-star characters of the Zhongli banner, others are wondering about the nation of Inazuma shown in the V1.5 sneak-peek live stream. That being said, a recent set of leaks has revealed all the characters of the Zhongli banner and the prototype model of Inazuma's map.

Meanwhile, leaks about Kazuha, the rumored 5-star character hailing from Inazuma, have surfaced on the internet. The leaks include data-mined files that hint at the character's abilities and model.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal prototype map of Inazuma and Zhongli banner characters

From @TheVelturify , yet again putting together more Inazuma crumbs. https://t.co/wDU9oB0AsH — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) April 17, 2021

In a leaked version of Inazuma's upcoming map, several island and water bodies can be seen in the development phase. A few mountains with some kind of stairs leading a path to the mountain top can be spotted in the leaked map too.

Apart from this, a few waterfalls also seem to be part of the CBT (Closed Beta Testing) map of Inazuma in Genshin Impact.

The following clip gives a sneak-peek into Inazuma's environment and architecture. There's confirmation that Inazuma is based on Japanese culture. Looking at the building, it can be said that the building resembles Japanese Dojos and other monuments.

The Zongli banner was speculated to arrive in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. According to Lumie, a reputed leaker in the Genshin Impact community, the next promotional banner will feature Yanfei (Pyro), the new 4-star character alongside Zhongli.

Apart from these two, Diona (Cryo) and Noelle (Geo) will be the other two 4-star characters with boosted drop rates in the banner.

The banner is expected to arrive on April 28, 2021, on the release day of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

Everything known about Kazuha so far

Kazuha appears to be a 5-star character hailing from Liyue. The character is rumored to be a sword-wielding Anemo-type character in the game.

Leaks from Project Celestia state that data mined files from the Genshin Impact client prove the existence of Kazuha in the closed beta version. The character's model and avatars have been found in the mined data so far.

We know people are interested in the Inazuman characters, so we did a deep-dive to compile all the data we currently have for Kazuha and Yoimiya.



We do not have any idea on their release dates.



This is VERY early information and highly subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/EueLbMzCg3 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 15, 2021

Other popular leaks state that Kazuha has undergone multiple revamps to balance its abilities, constellations, damage multipliers, and combat moves. Some of the major changes to Kazuha's abilities allow the character to inherit two versions of Elemental Skill. One can be used by tapping the button, and the other requires players to press and hold the button to use an enhanced skill.

As an Anemo-type character, Kazuha's Elemental Burst absorbs the reacting element and extends the field of impact of the reaction. This effect resembles Sucrose, Jean, and Venti's abilities.

According to leaks, Kazuha's 1st constellation reduces his skill cooldown, whereas the 2nd constellation gives him a bonus Elemental Mastery. His 6th constellation infuses his sword with the Anemo element, allowing him to deal Anemo-damage instead of physical damage with his primary attacks.

If all these leaks come true in the future, Genshin Impact players will finally get a cool sword-wielding and DPS-worthy character in an upcoming version. Apart from Kazuha, the Inazuma map, and the addition of the first 4-star Pyro-type catalyst Yanfei, the gacha game won't face a content drought for a long time.

