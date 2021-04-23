Genshin Impact 1.5: 3 reasons why Yanfei can be one of the best 4-star characters

Genshin Impact has introduced its new 4-star character Yanfei in their latest announcement. Yanfei, a Pyro-type unit in the game, has gained a massive fan following her official release, thanks to data-mining leaks. As the release date for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update draws nearer, fans have started wondering about her true potential on the battlefield.

Even though the damage multipliers and constellations of the character are yet to be revealed officially, the same has been leaked a long time ago. Based on those characteristics, this article lists three reasons why Yanfei can be one of the greatest 4-star characters in Genshin Impact.

3 reasons why Yanfei can be one of the best 4-star characters in Genshin Impact 1.5

#1 Pyro Catalyst

Yanfei is only the 2nd Pyro-type catalyst after Klee in Genshin Impact. Similar to Klee, Yanfei gains a Pyro damage bonus with each phase of her ascension. As the character uses only Pyro elemental attacks and no physical damage, the ascension stats can help her cause massive damage to groups of enemies.

Since the Klee banner is long gone, and it's challenging to obtain a 5-star character in Genshin Impact, Yanfei can fill the void of a Pyro damage dealer in the game.

#2 Strong Elemental Reactions

Genshin Impact's Elemental reaction meta has been slightly favorable to the Pyro element since its inception. Pyro, when reacting with Cryo element, causes Melt reaction with 2X damage output. Similarly, when the Hydro element reacts with Pyro, it causes a Vaporize reaction and deals twice the original damage.

Yanfei, when paired with Hydro or Cryo-type characters like Mona, Xingqiu, Childe, or Ganyu, can easily use these reactions to destroy enemies in the open-world and Spiral Abyss.

#3 Versatile role

Yanfei's elemental skill "Signed Edict" is transferrable, just like Xingqiu's. This means players can spam Yanfei's Elemental Skill and switch to their support characters to trigger an Elemental Reaction without losing the bonus effects of the skill.

Later, players can switch back to Yanfei and use the ATK and stamina consumption bonuses granted via the Scarlet Seals. Because of this characteristic, Yanfei, with a decent CRIT & Pyro damage build, can be a great DPS unit allowing maximum contribution for the support characters in the party.

Similarly, Yanfei's skills can be carried over to the main DPS without losing the charged-attack buffs received from Scarlet Seals. When the main character's skills enter cooldown, players can switch back to Yanfei and consume the Seals to cause massive AoE pyro-damage to groups of opponents.

Investing in selfish 4-star characters like Razor can be unwise as they usually get replaced by 5-star DPS units in the end-game of Genshin Impact. However, investing resources in Yanfei can be a great decision as the character can still be used for the support role in the primary or secondary team in Spiral Abyss.

Resources used to ascend yanfei will never be wasted as the 4-star catalyst is versatile and has strong Elemental reaction capabilities even as a supporting character in Genshin Impact.

