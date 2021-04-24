New set of Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks show Azhdaha's Pyro, Cryo, and Electro elemental attacks

Genshin Impact is all set to introduce a new boss enemy named Azhdaha with the 1.5 update.

Azhdaha's existence has been rumored for a long time following the massive wave of leaks from the V1.5 test servers. According to the lore, the ancient and enormous dragon is exiled somewhere underground in Liyue.

The new quests and storylines of "Beneath the Light of Jadeite" will reveal Azhdaha's backstory and introduce the creature as a world-boss in Genshin Impact. The beast is also rumored to be the only source for BloodJade Branch, an upcoming ascension material for Yanfei.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Azhdaha's Pyro, Cryo, and Electro elemental attacks revealed

Azhdaha's arrival in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update was rumored weeks before its official introduction. Thanks to the V1.5 beta client leak, the creature was data mined by the leakers to reveal the numeric stats of its abilities.

Weeks after the old leaks, a new set of leaks by "Genshin Impact Info and updates" reveals Azhdaha's gameplay, featuring its Elemental combat abilities.

As shown in the video above, Azhdaha has control over multiple elements, just like the Primo Geovishap. The creature can summon objects that resemble meteorites, which explode upon hitting the ground and deal Pyro-elemental damage.

The meteorite's area of effect seems pretty massive, which can be very difficult to dodge without fast reflexes or a good shielder.

Similarly, Azhdaha has control over the Electro and Cryo elements. The dragon goes underground to make surprise attacks, while its tail takes the shape of a tree and rains Ice Shards that deal Cryo-elemental damage. Looking at the gameplay, it can be said that the Cryo attack of the creature is a bit slower compared to the Pyro attacks.

However, the Electro-Elemental attacks seem pretty difficult to dodge as the scale of the summoned electric orbs is bigger than the other two abilities. Azhdaha casts six electric orbs aimed at the character. The six orbs hit the character one by one, followed by Azhdaha's finishing move.

Azhdaha will be the only source to BloodJade Branch and Dragonlord's Crown, the two new rumored talent-ascension materials for Eula and Yanfei. This approach was introduced in Genshin Impact 1.3 with the addition of Primo Geovishap that drops ascension materials for Xiao and Hu Tao.

While players with the unlocked characters fight the boss for necessary resources, others can enjoy the new boss fight after a month-long content drought in version 1.4. That way, Azhdaha seems a great addition in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update with all these elemental attack abilities.

