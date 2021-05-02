Genshin Impact leaks: Eula banner release date and 4-star characters teased by reputed leaker

Genshin Impact is only a couple of weeks away from introducing the Eula banner. As the banner release date draws near, fans wonder about the exact release date of the Eula banner and the 4-star characters featured in it.

According to the preview live stream and patch notes, Genshin Impact version 1.5 will feature two-character banners. The first one featuring the Geo Archon- Zhongli is already live. However, the second banner scheduled to arrive in the second phase of the patch remains cryptic.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal the release date and 4-star characters of the Eula banner

The character banner in Genshin Impact lasts for two to three weeks and features a 5-star character and three 4-star characters with boosted drop rates. Currently, the Gentry of Hermitage banner featuring Zhongli, Yanfei, Diona, and Noelle is live until May 18, 05:59 p.m. As the Eula banner is set to arrive just after the current banner, its release date can be speculated easily.

According to Genshin Impact's official patch notes, the next Genshin Impact character banner will be named "Born of Ocean Swell" and feature the Claymore-type user Eula. The banner will be released on May 18, 2021, and last until June 8, 2021.

Eula's upcoming Test Run data.

※ Note: Subject to change, may not reflect the final banner.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/Nf03TsC73x — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 18, 2021

A recent leak by Project Celestia, a reputed data miner and leaker, claimed that the Eula banner will promote some of the least featured 4-star characters of all time in Genshin Impact. According to the leaks, the featured characters of the Eula banner in Genshin Impact are:

Xinyan (Pyro- Claymore) Xingqiu (Hydro- Sword) Beidou (Electro- Claymore)

Are the leaks trustworthy?

The leaks come from a source who has provided numerous accurate Genshin Impact information in the past. The leaker clearly mentions that the information is based on the data mined from the "Test Run" of the upcoming banner. The Test Run usually allows players to try out the featured characters of a banner for a limited time without unlocking them.

Zhongli's upcoming Test Run data.

※ Note: Subject to change, may not reflect the final banner.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/fLPYa4PL7R — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) April 18, 2021

Considering the latest Zhongli banner 4-star character leaks based on Test Run eventually came true, it's safe to say that Xinyan, Xingqiu, and Beidou are likely to be the 4-star characters of the Eula banner in Genshin Impact.

