Genshin Impact 1.5 update patch notes: New characters, Transient resin, new artifacts, free primogems, and more features

Genshin Impact 1.5 update is all set to release on April 28, 2021. Prior to the worldwide release, miHoYo has released the patch notes for the version 1.5 update in its latest announcement today.

The version 1.5 patch notes revealed some of the most requested features and confirmed the existence of many leaked items. Apart from the teased enemies, characters, artifacts, and weapons, the patch notes reveal some completely new features and items that were completely unexpected.

Here are the major changes and new contents that'll be part of Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update patch notes: List of new features and changes coming in the major update

#1 - Serenitea pot

Serenitea Pot will be the newest addition to the pool of gadgets in Genshin Impact. The Serenitea Pot will have a secret realm within it, where the housing system will be placed. Using this gadget, an entrance and exit waypoint to the Housing realm can be summoned, allowing gamers to teleport to the new realm.

Travelers are all surely curious about the new Serenitea Pot system in the new version update.



Well then, we shall introduce everyone to this brand-new system today!



View details here:

#2 - New characters

The publisher has introduced two new characters for Genshin Impact 1.5 update. According to the sneak-peek live stream, the characters are named Eula and Yanfei.

Eula hails from Mondstadt and is a Cryo-type 5-star character. On the other hand, Yanfei hails from Liyue and has Pyro-type vision. Yanfei will be the first-ever 4-star Pyro-catalyst in the game.

New Characters: Eula and Yanfei

#3 - New weapons, artifacts, and domain

New weapons, and artifacts in Genshin Impact 1.5 update (Image via miHoYo)

New weapon: Song of Broken Pines, a 5-star claymore, will be added to the game in Genshin Impact 1.5 update. Although the official stats for the weapon are yet to be disclosed, leaks suggest that the greatsword will have Physical damage substat. More leaked stats about the weapon can be found here.

New artifact: Tenacity of the Millelith

2-Piece set bonus: HP is increased by 20%

4-Piece set bonus: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members increases by 20%, and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for three seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who uses this artifact set is not on the field.

New artifact: Pale Flame set

2-Piece set bonus: Physical Damage is increased by 25%

4-Piece: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for seven seconds. The effect stacks up to two times and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. Once two stacks are reached, the 2-Piece set bonus is increased by 100%.

New domain: Ridge Watch & Beneath the Dragon-Queller

Genshin Impact 1.5 update will add a new domain near Bishui Plains that will drop the two new artifacts: Pale Flame set and Tenacity of the Millelith set. Apart from the domain of blessing, a new trounce domain named "Beneath the Dragon-Queller" will be available in version 1.5 of the game. The new boss enemy, "Azhdaha," can be challenged at the new trounce domain.

#4 - New enemies

Abyss Lector, Azhdaha, and Cryo Hypostasis in Genshin Impact 1.5 update (Image via Genshinimpact leaks)

Genshin Impact 1.5 update will introduce a new Elite boss, a world-boss and a weekly-boss in the game.

Cryo Hypostasis

Cryo Hypostasis will be a new elemental opponent similar to the Electro and Anemo Hypostasis with an incredibly strong shell. It has multiple combat modes to switch between offensive and defensive approach.

Azhdaha

Azhdaha is described as an ancient dragon that was banished deep underground ages ago. The monster has control over multiple elements and has strong physical resistance, too, according to leaks.

Abyss Lector - Violet Lightning

Abyss Lector- Violet lightning is a powerful creature from the Abyss Order that summons thunder and lightning to attack. According to leaks, the creature can float mid-air to gain additional movement speed.

#5 - Energy Amplifier Initiation event

With a ton of permanent content, Genshin Impact 1.5 update will bring a time-limited event called the "Energy Amplifier Initiation event."

The event will start on April 30 at 10 AM server time and last till May 17, 03:59 AM server time in the game. Players will need to collect Irminsul Fruit Fragments via various mini-events and exchange them for the 4-star Cryo-type character Diona.

#6 - New Quests

Zhongli and Eula's story quests

Genshin Impact 1.5 update will bring introductory story quests for the upcoming 5-star character Eula and a sequel to Zhongli's story quest. Apart from this, Hangout Quests will be updated with Noelle's 2nd storyline and a debut for Diona.

The names of the upcoming quests in Genshin Impact are:

Story Quest for Zhongli: Act II: Historia Antiqua Chapter

Stroy Quest for Eula: Act I: Aphros Delos Chapter

Hangout Quest for Diona: Act I: The Cat and the Cocktail

Hangout Quest for Noelle: Act II: Knightly Exam Prep

#7 - New Inventory category - Furnishings

Similar to food, gadgets, weapons and artifacts, Genshin Impact 1.5 update will feature a new category for the furnishings. Materials used for the housing realm or the secret realm within the Serenitea pot will be shown in this category.

#8 - Dream Solvent: Weekly talent-material converter

It appears the future version will permit the ability to exchange Boss Talent Materials by using Dream Solvents dropped by the weekly bosses.

Dream Solvent, a weekly talent-material converter, will also be part of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. The item wasn't teased in English for the sneak-peek livestreams.

However, it was teased in the Korean live stream for the V1.5 preview accidentally. Since then, the existence of this item has been in question, but now the official announcement has clarified the doubts.

#9 - Transient Resin

The official Genshin Impact 1.5 update patch notes reveal a new precious material named Transient Resin that will be dropped by world-bosses. Although the official statements do not describe the item any further, leaks suggest that Transient Resin can be used to replenish the Original Resin by 60. Unlike condensed and fragile Resin, Transient Resin will be temporary and expire after seven days if not used in time.

#10 - Pin in-game mails

The Genshin Impact team often sends gifts and rewards to users on special occasions such as a character's birthday via in-game mail. However, the emails often get deleted accidentally when players hit the "Delete Read" button.

As a solution, the devs will introduce a Mail pinning option in Genshin Impact 1.5 update. Using this feature, players will be able to pin their important emails to the top of the list, which will not get deleted when removing all the read emails.

#11 - Delete unnecessary voice packs

Genshin Impact has a large storage space requirement on the mobile platform. The game takes up to 11GB of space to be installed successfully. This has caused several inconveniences to players with low-end devices.

To resolve this issue, starting with the Genshin Impact 1.5 update, the game will allow players to delete unnecessary voice-packs or voice-overs of non-preferred language to reduce the storage space consumption.

#12 - Weekly rewards to cost less resin

Starting with the Genshin Impact 1.5 update, players will not require 60 Resin for every weekly boss anymore. Instead, the first three weekly bosses will require only 30 Resin each to grant the same rewards.

The fourth boss; however, will require 60 resin. After Stormterror, Tartaglia, and Wolf of the North, a new creature named Azhdaha will debut the new weekly-boss.

#13 - Changes to Battle pass missions

The Battle Pass missions for Genshin Impact 1.5 update will also be changed. Several daily and weekly missions that were repeated in the last few versions will be changed to reflect tasks related to the housing system and other new content.

Some of the replaced missions are:

Before Genshin Impact 1.5 update:

Collect 100 Mondstadt local specialties

Collect 100 Liyue local specialties

Complete the Wolf of the North Challenge

Complete the Stormterror Domain Challenge

Complete the Golden House Challenge

After Genshin Impact 1.5 update:

Complete Trounce Domains or the Dominator of Wolves challenge three times

Obtain a total of 1,000 Realm Currency

Create a total of 10 furnishings

Purchase two items from the Teapot Traveling Salesman in another player's Serenitea Pot

The maintenance for Genshin Impact 1.5 update will begin on April 27 after 6:00 PM EST in America and on April 28 after 6:00 AM (UTC+8) in Asia.

Dear Travelers,



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



During maintenance, the game will be unplayable for up to five hours.

During maintenance, the game will be unplayable for up to five hours. To compensate for the inconvenience, Genshin Impact will give away 300 free Primogems to all the users. Additionally, 300 more Primogems will be credited to all the players for all the bug fixes of V1.4 of the game.

Players can visit this link to read the full and more detailed version of the official patch notes.

